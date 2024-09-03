International
US Close to Sending Long-Range Cruise Missiles to Ukraine - Report
US Close to Sending Long-Range Cruise Missiles to Ukraine - Report
The United States is close to approving a shipment of long-range cruise missiles that would enable Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia, with the decision expected this fall, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.
Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) are expected to be part of a new weapons package to be announced this fall, the report said, citing three sources. A final decision reportedly has not been made. The JASSM has so far only been integrated into US-designed aircraft, but efforts are ongoing to make it operable with non-Western fighter jets in Ukraine's possession, a US official said. Older-model JASSMs have a range of about 230 miles, while a longer-range version can fly more than 500 miles, the report noted. It is unclear which of the two types the US is considering, according to the report. The White House National Security Council told Sputnik in August that they had no comment on media reports alleging that US President Joe Biden was considering providing long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine. Russia views the supply of weapons to Ukraine as an impediment to conflict resolution, saying that it directly involves NATO countries in the conflict.
12:50 GMT 03.09.2024
JASSM missile model
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is close to approving a shipment of long-range cruise missiles that would enable Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia, with the decision expected this fall, media reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.
Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) are expected to be part of a new weapons package to be announced this fall, the report said, citing three sources.
A final decision reportedly has not been made.
The JASSM has so far only been integrated into US-designed aircraft, but efforts are ongoing to make it operable with non-Western fighter jets in Ukraine's possession, a US official said.
Older-model JASSMs have a range of about 230 miles, while a longer-range version can fly more than 500 miles, the report noted.
It is unclear which of the two types the US is considering, according to the report.
The White House National Security Council told Sputnik in August that they had no comment on media reports alleging that US President Joe Biden was considering providing long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.
Russia views the supply of weapons to Ukraine as an impediment to conflict resolution, saying that it directly involves NATO countries in the conflict.
