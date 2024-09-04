https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/brics-states-to-consider-turkiyes-application-to-join-association---kremlin-aide-1120011965.html
BRICS States to Consider Turkiye's Application to Join Association - Kremlin Aide
BRICS States to Consider Turkiye's Application to Join Association - Kremlin Aide
Sputnik International
BRICS countries will consider Turkiye's application for a full-fledged participation in the association, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.
"Turkiye has applied for full membership [in BRICS]. We will consider it," Ushakov told reporters.
10:19 GMT 04.09.2024 (Updated: 10:20 GMT 04.09.2024)
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - BRICS countries will consider Turkiye's application for a full-fledged participation in the association, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.
"Turkiye has applied for full membership
[in BRICS]. We will consider it," Ushakov told reporters.
Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the BRICS group of emerging economies in January. It plans to hold 250 events in 11 Russian regions, culminating in the 16th BRICS summit to be held in Kazan from October 22-24.
BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the largest emerging economies, uniting Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined the group in 2010. On January 1, BRICS expanded its membership to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.