International Delegations to Visit Polling Stations During Moscow Duma Elections

International delegations are planning to visit polling stations and territorial commissions during the September elections in Moscow, Olga Kirillova, chairwoman of the Moscow City Election Commission, told Sputnik.

"Undoubtedly, there has always been and continues to be interest in Moscow's elections. We already have information about international delegations whose program includes visits to our polling stations and territorial commissions," Kirillova told Sputnik, when asked if the global community was expected to show interest in the Moscow elections.She pointed out that the guests would also have an opportunity to get acquainted with the work of the Public Election Observation Center at the Moscow Public Chamber.Early elections for deputies of the Kurkino Municipal District are set to take place soon. Online voting will be available from 8:00 AM on September 6 until 8:00 PM on September 8.

