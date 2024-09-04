International
International Delegations to Visit Polling Stations During Moscow Duma Elections
International delegations are planning to visit polling stations and territorial commissions during the September elections in Moscow, Olga Kirillova, chairwoman of the Moscow City Election Commission, told Sputnik.
"Undoubtedly, there has always been and continues to be interest in Moscow's elections. We already have information about international delegations whose program includes visits to our polling stations and territorial commissions," Kirillova told Sputnik, when asked if the global community was expected to show interest in the Moscow elections.She pointed out that the guests would also have an opportunity to get acquainted with the work of the Public Election Observation Center at the Moscow Public Chamber.Early elections for deputies of the Kurkino Municipal District are set to take place soon. Online voting will be available from 8:00 AM on September 6 until 8:00 PM on September 8.
International Delegations to Visit Polling Stations During Moscow Duma Elections

14:14 GMT 04.09.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankA view shows a ballot box filled with ballot papers at a polling station during the presidential election in Moscow, Russia.
International delegations are scheduled to visit polling stations and territorial commissions during the September elections to the Moscow Duma, said Olga Kirillova, chairwoman of the Moscow City Election Commission.
"Undoubtedly, there has always been and continues to be interest in Moscow's elections. We already have information about international delegations whose program includes visits to our polling stations and territorial commissions," Kirillova told Sputnik, when asked if the global community was expected to show interest in the Moscow elections.
She pointed out that the guests would also have an opportunity to get acquainted with the work of the Public Election Observation Center at the Moscow Public Chamber.

The elections in Moscow are scheduled for September 6-8. During this time, Muscovites will go to the polls to elect deputies to the Moscow City Duma. Additionally, the residents of the Troitsk and Novomoskovsk districts will have the opportunity to vote for their municipal lawmakers.

Early elections for deputies of the Kurkino Municipal District are set to take place soon. Online voting will be available from 8:00 AM on September 6 until 8:00 PM on September 8.
