Jackson Hinkle on 'Frightening' Clampdown on Alternative Media in US: All That’s Left is to Jail Us

Sputnik sat down for an interview with independent journalist, political commentator and influencer Jackson Hinkle, who shared his impressions on the sorry state of free speech in Biden's America for alternative media, as well as life in Russia's liberated territories.

“It’s very frightening what they’re doing to Dimitri Simes and what they’re doing to Scott Ritter,” US journalist and political commentator Jackson Hinkle told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, commenting on the recent wave of raids by the FBI targeting alternative media personalities in the US.“And it’s all happening…on a global scale for the West. Pavel Durov, Richard Medhurst getting arrested in the UK. There was another young fellow arrested in the UK. Danny Shaw –a professor from New York. He was interrogated by the FBI this week. They temporarily took his passport. The list goes on and on right now of everything that’s happened over the past six weeks, and they’re really trying to crack down before the elections,” Hinkle said.Hinkle blames the Biden regime specifically, saying the “biggest issue” the deep state is trying to crack down on is “people who are trying to stop World War Three.”Hinkle also noted that while he was in the US, he couldn’t help “thinking every day” that he “was going to get a knock at the door from the FBI” to raid his home.Pivoting to the Ukrainian conflict, Hinkle gave his impressions on life in Russia's new territories in the Donbass and Zaporozhye.In liberated areas, civilians who chose to stay came to be “seen as a legitimate target for Ukraine and for the United States. They will bomb you. And you know, the people are very upset by this, and they’re very happy that Russia’s there to protect them and to rebuild what needs to be rebuilt,” Hinkle said.In another area, about 15 km from the front, Hinkle said he saw “home after home of these civilian apartment buildings that were being bombed by Ukraine with US missiles.”

