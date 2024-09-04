International
LIVE: Putin Takes Part in Eastern Economic Forum
Lavrov on Possible US Long-Range Missiles Supplies to Kiev: Our Red Lines No Joke
Moscow warns that its red lines are not to be fooled with in the light of the possible US supplies of long-range missiles to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"The US has already crossed the threshold that they designated for themselves. They are being incited and [Ukrainian President] Zelensky, of course, sees this and uses it. Whoever jokes about our red lines, do not fools with our red lines. They know perfectly well what they are," Lavrov told reporter Pavel Zarubin.According to media reports, the US is close to an agreement on providing Ukraine with long-range JASSM cruise missiles. The older JASSM models have a range of about 370 km. However, there is a variant with a range of more than 800 km, but the news agency does not have specific information on which type of missile Washington is considering transferring.
11:22 GMT 04.09.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow warns that its red lines are not to be fooled with in the light of the possible US supplies of long-range missiles to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"The US has already crossed the threshold that they designated for themselves. They are being incited and [Ukrainian President] Zelensky, of course, sees this and uses it. Whoever jokes about our red lines, do not fools with our red lines. They know perfectly well what they are," Lavrov told reporter Pavel Zarubin.
According to media reports, the US is close to an agreement on providing Ukraine with long-range JASSM cruise missiles.
World
US Close to Sending Long-Range Cruise Missiles to Ukraine - Report
Yesterday, 12:50 GMT
The older JASSM models have a range of about 370 km. However, there is a variant with a range of more than 800 km, but the news agency does not have specific information on which type of missile Washington is considering transferring.
