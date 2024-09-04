No Plane For You
© Ted RallThe United States seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s airplane after determining that its acquisition was in violation of US sanctions. The seizure in the Dominican Republic marks an escalation in its cold war against the socialist government there.
The Venezuelan government has warned that it “reserves the right to take any legal action” to repair the damage caused by the “criminal policy” of the White House.
The US government seized a presidential jet that was being used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after they claimed the jet was illegally exported from the US. The Dassault Falcon 900EX aircraft was seized in the Dominican Republic and transferred to the Southern District of Florida upon the request of the US who said they had based their decision on US export control and sanction laws.
“This morning, the Justice Department seized an aircraft we allege was illegally purchased for $13 million through a shell company and smuggled out of the United States for use by Nicolás Maduro and his cronies,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The Department will continue to pursue those who violate our sanctions and export controls to prevent them from using American resources to undermine the national security of the United States.”
“Let this seizure send a clear message: aircraft illegally acquired from the United States for the benefit of sanctioned Venezuelan officials cannot just fly off into the sunset,” added Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement Matthew S. Axelrod of the Department of Commerce.
Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said the US showed complete disregard for international legal norms, Sputnik reported.
"The US authorities have seized a Venezuelan presidential aircraft that was undergoing maintenance in the Dominican Republic. Once again, they have demonstrated their complete disregard for international legal norms and, citing the 'right of the strong,' have sent yet another signal that the US, as it understands it, can dispose of the sovereign property of another state," Zakharova said in a statement.
The US Department of Justice has claimed that the plane was bought through a Caribbean-based company and delivered to Venezuela in April of 2023 for a reported $13 million, an RT report revealed.
Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto echoed Russia’s assessment, and said the US government’s decision to seize Maduro’s plane was blatant “piracy”. Maduro has reportedly used the plane for government purposes, including the transportation of the Venezuelan leader to other countries.
Gil called the US’ actions “a repeated criminal practice that cannot be described as anything other than piracy.” The US, he added, “illegally confiscated an aircraft that has been used by the president of the republic, justifying themselves with the coercive measures that they unilaterally and illegally impose around the world.”