No Plane For You

The Dassault Falcon 900EX aircraft was seized in the Dominican Republic and transferred to the Southern District of Florida upon the request of the US who said they had based their decision on US export control and sanction laws.

The US government seized a presidential jet that was being used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after they claimed the jet was illegally exported from the US. The Dassault Falcon 900EX aircraft was seized in the Dominican Republic and transferred to the Southern District of Florida upon the request of the US who said they had based their decision on US export control and sanction laws.“This morning, the Justice Department seized an aircraft we allege was illegally purchased for $13 million through a shell company and smuggled out of the United States for use by Nicolás Maduro and his cronies,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The Department will continue to pursue those who violate our sanctions and export controls to prevent them from using American resources to undermine the national security of the United States.”Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said the US showed complete disregard for international legal norms, Sputnik reported.The US Department of Justice has claimed that the plane was bought through a Caribbean-based company and delivered to Venezuela in April of 2023 for a reported $13 million, an RT report revealed.Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto echoed Russia’s assessment, and said the US government’s decision to seize Maduro’s plane was blatant “piracy”. Maduro has reportedly used the plane for government purposes, including the transportation of the Venezuelan leader to other countries.

