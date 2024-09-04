https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/putin-in-mongolia-german-election-results-brazil-bans-x-1120005496.html

Putin in Mongolia, German Election Results, Brazil Bans X

As the US presidential election approaches, the usual suspects are accused of “sowing division” - whether that makes sense or not.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss a Russian missile strike in Ukraine, Russian gains in the Donbass as Ukraine’s Kursk incursion stalls, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s purpose for traveling to Mongolian, empty Western threats of “punishment” for Mongolia for failing to arrest Putin on behalf of the International Criminal Court, the results of German state elections that brought huge gains for the right-wing Alternative for Germany, and the protests sparked in Israel after six Israeli hostages were found dead in a tunnel near Rafah.Writer and journalist Daniel Lazare discusses the tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump as November nears, whether GOP actions on abortion threaten their hold on Florida’s electoral votes, whether Trump still has a subterranean bump that isn’t captured in polling, whether Harris can paint herself as a rust belt hero, GOP attempts to move the needle over criticisms to Democrat foreign policy while worries that Republicans may suffer in down-ballot races, and understanding the true relations between immigration and crime.Writer for Brasil Wire Nathalia Urban discusses the ongoing battle between X owner Elon Musk and the Brazilian government, why a Brazilian court has upheld a judge’s decision to ban X in the country, whether Musk is being selective in what takedown requests he follows, what the US hopes to achieve by stealing a Venezuelan government airplane, and the fate of Venezuelan opposition leaders as they face charges of instigating sabotage and falsifying documents.The Misfits also discuss the virtues of dressing up, the arrest of New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s aid over alleged ties to the Chinese government, a new localized currency to offset extreme inflation in Argentina, and a Labor Day hotel strike.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

