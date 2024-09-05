https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/kremlin-spokesman-announces-restrictive-measures-against-us-media-1120050483.html

Kremlin Spokesman Announces Restrictive Measures Against US Media

Sputnik International

Restrictions on the dissemination of information by US media outlets in Russia will follow in response to Washington's sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Restrictions on the dissemination of information by US media outlets in Russia will follow in response to Washington's sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik. He added that some restrictions are already in effect. The US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions Wednesday against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RIA Novosti, RT, Sputnik and Ruptly. The sanctions affected Rossiya Segodnya and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan and a number of other senior executives.

2024

