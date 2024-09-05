International
Kremlin Spokesman Announces Restrictive Measures Against US Media
Restrictions on the dissemination of information by US media outlets in Russia will follow in response to Washington's sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
The US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions Wednesday against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RIA Novosti, RT, Sputnik and Ruptly. The sanctions affected Rossiya Segodnya and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan and a number of other senior executives.
russia media sanctions, us media sanctions, russia sanctions on us media
23:56 GMT 05.09.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov / Go to the mediabankDmitry Peskov, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration, Presidential Press Secretary, delivers a lecture "Information Wars. A Game Without Rules" at the federal educational marathon "New Horizons" in Moscow.
The US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions Wednesday against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RIA Novosti, RT, Sputnik and Ruptly.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Restrictions on the dissemination of information by US media outlets in Russia will follow in response to Washington's sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"There can be no tit-for-tat measures... Measures that will restrict [US] media outlets in disseminating their information will follow," said Peskov, commenting on Washington's sanctions against several figures connected to the Russian organization.

He added that some restrictions are already in effect.
The US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions Wednesday against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RIA Novosti, RT, Sputnik and Ruptly. The sanctions affected Rossiya Segodnya and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan and a number of other senior executives.
