Kremlin Spokesman Announces Restrictive Measures Against US Media

Restrictions on the dissemination of information by US media outlets in Russia will follow in response to Washington's sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
2024-09-05T23:56+0000
2024-09-05T23:56+0000
2024-09-05T23:56+0000
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Restrictions on the dissemination of information by US media outlets in Russia will follow in response to Washington's sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik. He added that some restrictions are already in effect. The US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions Wednesday against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RIA Novosti, RT, Sputnik and Ruptly. The sanctions affected Rossiya Segodnya and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan and a number of other senior executives.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Restrictions on the dissemination of information by US media outlets in Russia will follow in response to Washington's sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
"There can be no tit-for-tat measures... Measures that will restrict [US] media outlets in disseminating their information will follow," said Peskov, commenting on Washington's sanctions against several figures connected to the Russian organization.
He added that some restrictions are already in effect.
The US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions Wednesday against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RIA Novosti, RT, Sputnik and Ruptly. The sanctions affected Rossiya Segodnya and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan and a number of other senior executives.