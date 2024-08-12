https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/scott-ritter-fbi-raids-part--parcel-of-us-govt-intimidation-1119734622.html
Scott Ritter: FBI Raids Part & Parcel of US Gov’t' Intimidation
Scott Ritter: FBI Raids Part & Parcel of US Gov’t' Intimidation
Sputnik International
Sputnik contributor Scott Ritter says FBI raid on his home and the ongoing investigation tergeting him are part of a larger project of intimidation conceived by the US government.
2024-08-12T11:09+0000
2024-08-12T11:09+0000
2024-08-12T11:09+0000
analysis
scott ritter
fbi
sputnik
foreign agents registration act (fara)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0c/1119734931_85:0:1342:707_1920x0_80_0_0_5230991cf2372a65e99c1dbf5746b19b.jpg
The US government is “not happy” with the truthful message that he is conveying as a Sputnik contributor, former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter believes. This explains the recent FBI raid on his home over claims he had violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). It was “disconcerting and chilling” when around 40 FBI agents raided his house, revealed Ritter. However, what the agents did talk a lot about was the pundit's relationship with Sputnik. The FBI and US Department of Justice are bothered by the impact people like him are having “on informing an audience not only inside the United States, but around the world about the malfeasance of American foreign policy,” Scott Ritter said. However, the author and commentator refused to be intimidated, saying he looked forward to continuing to operate as a contributor to Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240808/targeted-harassment-scott-ritter-blasts-raid-on-his-home-as-us-gov-fishing-expedition-1119684841.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/us-hypocrisy-on-full-display-as-gov-makes-dubious-fara-claims-against-scott-ritter-1119698844.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0c/1119734931_242:0:1185:707_1920x0_80_0_0_d39dc610a4f9562bc247b46877e1018f.jpg
Scott Ritter
Sputnik International
Scott Ritter
2024-08-12T11:09+0000
true
PT1M13S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what is scott ritter's relationship with sputnik, scott ritter says fbi raids are part and parcel of us government's larger intimidation plan against him, who is scott ritter, why was scott ritter home raided, us persecution of citizens, fbi raid on scott ritter home
what is scott ritter's relationship with sputnik, scott ritter says fbi raids are part and parcel of us government's larger intimidation plan against him, who is scott ritter, why was scott ritter home raided, us persecution of citizens, fbi raid on scott ritter home
Scott Ritter: FBI Raids Part & Parcel of US Gov’t' Intimidation
Former USMC intelligence officer and Sputnik contributor Sсott Ritter's New York home was raided earlier this month over allegations he had violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), which requires anyone who acts on behalf of a foreign nation to register as such to the US government.
The US government is “not happy” with the truthful message that he is conveying as a Sputnik contributor, former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter believes.
This explains the recent FBI raid on his home
over claims he had violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).
It was “disconcerting and chilling” when around 40 FBI agents raided his house, revealed Ritter.
“I asked repeatedly, ‘Why are you doing this?’' What are you concerned about? Tell me what specific actions you're concerned about and I can help resolve this.' Now, we had a lengthy conversation, the special agents and I, but never once were they able to say this is why we believe you're in violation," he said
However, what the agents did talk a lot about was the pundit's relationship with Sputnik.
"They were very concerned about the work that I do as a contributor to Sputnik [...] The US government is clearly unhappy with my message, unhappy with the impact that I'm having, and nervous that they can't control me. And so I think that this raid, this search warrant, this ongoing investigation is part and parcel of a larger project of intimidation that unfortunately will continue, I believe, for the near future,” Ritter said.
The FBI and US Department of Justice are bothered by the impact people like him are having “on informing an audience not only inside the United States, but around the world about the malfeasance of American foreign policy,” Scott Ritter said. However, the author and commentator refused to be intimidated, saying he looked forward to continuing to operate as a contributor to Sputnik.
“I'm very proud of this relationship and I think highly of the editors and producers that I work with, and I look forward to continuing to do this for the foreseeable future,” Ritter stated.