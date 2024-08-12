https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/scott-ritter-fbi-raids-part--parcel-of-us-govt-intimidation-1119734622.html

Scott Ritter: FBI Raids Part & Parcel of US Gov’t' Intimidation

Scott Ritter: FBI Raids Part & Parcel of US Gov’t' Intimidation

Sputnik International

Sputnik contributor Scott Ritter says FBI raid on his home and the ongoing investigation tergeting him are part of a larger project of intimidation conceived by the US government.

2024-08-12T11:09+0000

2024-08-12T11:09+0000

2024-08-12T11:09+0000

analysis

scott ritter

fbi

sputnik

foreign agents registration act (fara)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0c/1119734931_85:0:1342:707_1920x0_80_0_0_5230991cf2372a65e99c1dbf5746b19b.jpg

The US government is “not happy” with the truthful message that he is conveying as a Sputnik contributor, former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter believes. This explains the recent FBI raid on his home over claims he had violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). It was “disconcerting and chilling” when around 40 FBI agents raided his house, revealed Ritter. However, what the agents did talk a lot about was the pundit's relationship with Sputnik. The FBI and US Department of Justice are bothered by the impact people like him are having “on informing an audience not only inside the United States, but around the world about the malfeasance of American foreign policy,” Scott Ritter said. However, the author and commentator refused to be intimidated, saying he looked forward to continuing to operate as a contributor to Sputnik.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240808/targeted-harassment-scott-ritter-blasts-raid-on-his-home-as-us-gov-fishing-expedition-1119684841.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/us-hypocrisy-on-full-display-as-gov-makes-dubious-fara-claims-against-scott-ritter-1119698844.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Scott Ritter Sputnik International Scott Ritter 2024-08-12T11:09+0000 true PT1M13S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

what is scott ritter's relationship with sputnik, scott ritter says fbi raids are part and parcel of us government's larger intimidation plan against him, who is scott ritter, why was scott ritter home raided, us persecution of citizens, fbi raid on scott ritter home