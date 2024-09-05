International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/macron-appoints-michel-barnier-as-new-prime-minister---reports-1120044702.html
Macron Appoints Michel Barnier as New Prime Minister - Reports
Macron Appoints Michel Barnier as New Prime Minister - Reports
Sputnik International
French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed former European Commissioner and former Foreign Minister Michel Barnier as new prime minister, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Thursday, citing the presidential administration.
2024-09-05T15:00+0000
2024-09-05T15:00+0000
world
europe
michel barnier
emmanuel macron
france
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120044785_0:60:3077:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_7b01c46d7c9109ac6478bac257294d88.jpg
According to a communique issued later by the French president's office, “the new prime minister and his government will create the conditions for the greatest stability” in the country and will be able to gather the largest number of different party representatives around him.The transfer of power from outgoing Cabinet chief Gabriel Attal, as well as Barnier's first address to the French people, will take place later on Thursday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/macron-may-trigger-frances-exit-from-eu---eu-official-1119069373.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120044785_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_440d22bf4b035baea08c1618f7f04276.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
macron appoints michel barnier as new prime minister, new french prime minister
macron appoints michel barnier as new prime minister, new french prime minister

Macron Appoints Michel Barnier as New Prime Minister - Reports

15:00 GMT 05.09.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankEuropean Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier
European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed former European Commissioner and former Foreign Minister Michel Barnier as new prime minister, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Thursday, citing the presidential administration.
According to a communique issued later by the French president's office, “the new prime minister and his government will create the conditions for the greatest stability” in the country and will be able to gather the largest number of different party representatives around him.
The transfer of power from outgoing Cabinet chief Gabriel Attal, as well as Barnier's first address to the French people, will take place later on Thursday.

In mid-July, Macron accepted Prime Minister Gabriel Attal’s resignation after the electoral defeat of the president's political party. Since then the country has been without a new cabinet for record 49 days.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media as he visits the International Agriculture Fair in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2024
World
Macron May Trigger France's Exit From EU, Says EU's Barnier
23 June, 04:39 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала