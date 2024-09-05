https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/macron-appoints-michel-barnier-as-new-prime-minister---reports-1120044702.html

Macron Appoints Michel Barnier as New Prime Minister - Reports

Macron Appoints Michel Barnier as New Prime Minister - Reports

Sputnik International

French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed former European Commissioner and former Foreign Minister Michel Barnier as new prime minister, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Thursday, citing the presidential administration.

2024-09-05T15:00+0000

2024-09-05T15:00+0000

2024-09-05T15:00+0000

world

europe

michel barnier

emmanuel macron

france

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120044785_0:60:3077:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_7b01c46d7c9109ac6478bac257294d88.jpg

According to a communique issued later by the French president's office, “the new prime minister and his government will create the conditions for the greatest stability” in the country and will be able to gather the largest number of different party representatives around him.The transfer of power from outgoing Cabinet chief Gabriel Attal, as well as Barnier's first address to the French people, will take place later on Thursday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/macron-may-trigger-frances-exit-from-eu---eu-official-1119069373.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

macron appoints michel barnier as new prime minister, new french prime minister