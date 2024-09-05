https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/macron-appoints-michel-barnier-as-new-prime-minister---reports-1120044702.html
Macron Appoints Michel Barnier as New Prime Minister - Reports
French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed former European Commissioner and former Foreign Minister Michel Barnier as new prime minister, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Thursday, citing the presidential administration.
The transfer of power from outgoing Cabinet chief Gabriel Attal, as well as Barnier's first address to the French people, will take place later on Thursday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed former European Commissioner and former Foreign Minister Michel Barnier as new prime minister, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Thursday, citing the presidential administration.
According to a communique issued later by the French president's office, “the new prime minister and his government will create the conditions for the greatest stability” in the country and will be able to gather the largest number of different party representatives around him.
The transfer of power from outgoing Cabinet chief Gabriel Attal, as well as Barnier's first address
to the French people, will take place later on Thursday.
In mid-July, Macron accepted Prime Minister Gabriel Attal’s resignation after the electoral defeat of the president's political party. Since then the country has been without a new cabinet for record 49 days.