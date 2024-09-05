https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/musk-says-ready-to-serve-without-pay-or-title-in-potential-trump-administration-1120042486.html
US billionaire Elon Musk said on Thursday that he is ready to serve his country with no salary or title, amid reports that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump intends to accept his proposal to establish a government efficiency commission if he wins.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US billionaire Elon Musk said on Thursday that he is ready to serve his country with no salary or title, amid reports that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump intends to accept his proposal to establish a government efficiency commission if he wins.
"I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises. No pay, no title, no recognition is needed," Musk wrote on X.
Former President Trump is expected to outline his economic plan in a speech before the Economic Club of New York on Thursday. This plan will include creating a government efficiency commission proposed by Musk, media reported.
In recent months, Musk has repeatedly expressed
his willingness to take on government efficiency during a potential Trump administration. However, Trump expressed doubt last week that the billionaire could be part of his team, saying the SpaceX and Tesla CEO would likely be too busy to serve in his cabinet. At the same time, he suggested that Musk could play a consulting role in his administration if he wins the November election.