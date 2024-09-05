International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/musk-says-ready-to-serve-without-pay-or-title-in-potential-trump-administration-1120042486.html
Musk Says Ready to Serve Without Pay or Title in Potential Trump Administration
Musk Says Ready to Serve Without Pay or Title in Potential Trump Administration
Sputnik International
US billionaire Elon Musk said on Thursday that he is ready to serve his country with no salary or title, amid reports that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump intends to accept his proposal to establish a government efficiency commission if he wins.
2024-09-05T13:53+0000
2024-09-05T13:53+0000
americas
us
elon musk
donald trump
republican
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/03/1117101194_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a6664204d5e5998a4465cd11364cc3a8.jpg
"I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises. No pay, no title, no recognition is needed," Musk wrote on X. Former President Trump is expected to outline his economic plan in a speech before the Economic Club of New York on Thursday. This plan will include creating a government efficiency commission proposed by Musk, media reported. In recent months, Musk has repeatedly expressed his willingness to take on government efficiency during a potential Trump administration. However, Trump expressed doubt last week that the billionaire could be part of his team, saying the SpaceX and Tesla CEO would likely be too busy to serve in his cabinet. At the same time, he suggested that Musk could play a consulting role in his administration if he wins the November election.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/03/1117101194_310:0:3041:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4def3975c7dff96decf6c79727cf2feb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, donald trump, republican presidential nominee donald trump
elon musk, donald trump, republican presidential nominee donald trump

Musk Says Ready to Serve Without Pay or Title in Potential Trump Administration

13:53 GMT 05.09.2024
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiTesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk addresses the European Jewish Association's conference, in Krakow, Poland, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.
Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk addresses the European Jewish Association's conference, in Krakow, Poland, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2024
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US billionaire Elon Musk said on Thursday that he is ready to serve his country with no salary or title, amid reports that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump intends to accept his proposal to establish a government efficiency commission if he wins.
"I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises. No pay, no title, no recognition is needed," Musk wrote on X.
Former President Trump is expected to outline his economic plan in a speech before the Economic Club of New York on Thursday. This plan will include creating a government efficiency commission proposed by Musk, media reported.
In recent months, Musk has repeatedly expressed his willingness to take on government efficiency during a potential Trump administration. However, Trump expressed doubt last week that the billionaire could be part of his team, saying the SpaceX and Tesla CEO would likely be too busy to serve in his cabinet. At the same time, he suggested that Musk could play a consulting role in his administration if he wins the November election.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала