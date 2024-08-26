https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/trump-suggests-consulting-role-for-musk-in-cabinet-if-elected-1119914943.html

Trump Suggests Consulting Role for Musk in Cabinet If Elected

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has said that SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk would likely be too busy to serve in his cabinet but suggested that the entrepreneur could play a consulting role in his administration if he wins the November election.

"He wants to be involved. Now look, he’s running big businesses and all that, so he can’t, really, I don’t think he could be cabinet... He can sort of, as the expression goes, consult with the country and give you some very good ideas," Trump told The Shawn Ryan Show, as quoted by US media. Trump emphasized that he had an excellent relationship with Musk, who stated earlier that he was willing to take up a position in the White House. The entrepreneur also posted an image of himself behind a podium, with the caption "Department of Government Efficiency." The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The incumbent vice president, Kamala Harris, a Democrat, and former US President Donald Trump, a Republican, are both running for the country's top job.

