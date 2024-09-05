Representatives From Afghanistan, China and Africa Attend Eastern Economic Forum's Plenary Session

International
This year's Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) hosted a much-anticipated plenary session on Thursday, with thousands of international guests in attendance.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a plenary speech followed by a question and answer session on Thursday.Putin was joined by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng.The forum covers vital topics, including the development of Russian regions, global cooperation, technological sovereignty and national values.The EEF had seven major themes, including 'The Russian Far East', 'New Contours of International Cooperation', 'Technologies to Ensure Independence', 'People, Education, and Patriotism', 'Transport and Logistics: New Routes', 'Financial Value System' and 'Master Plans: From Architecture to Economy'.Check out Sputnik's gallery for a sneak peek into the major economic event!
07:44 GMT 05.09.2024 (Updated: 14:23 GMT 05.09.2024)
This year's Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) hosted a much-anticipated plenary session on Thursday, with thousands of international guests in attendance.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a plenary speech followed by a question and answer session on Thursday.
Putin was joined by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng.
The forum covers vital topics, including the development of Russian regions, global cooperation, technological sovereignty and national values.
The EEF had seven major themes, including 'The Russian Far East', 'New Contours of International Cooperation', 'Technologies to Ensure Independence', 'People, Education, and Patriotism', 'Transport and Logistics: New Routes', 'Financial Value System' and 'Master Plans: From Architecture to Economy'.
Check out Sputnik's gallery for a sneak peek into the major economic event!
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabank

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the EEF plenary session.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the EEF plenary session. - Sputnik International
1/12
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the EEF plenary session.

© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf / Go to the mediabank

International guests gather before the start of today's session.

International guests gather before the start of today&#x27;s session. - Sputnik International
2/12
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
/
Go to the mediabank

International guests gather before the start of today's session.

© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabank

Afghan Chamber of Commerce Head Hossein Mohammad Yunus before the start of the session.

Afghan Chamber of Commerce Head Hossein Mohammad Yunus before the start of the session. - Sputnik International
3/12
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank

Afghan Chamber of Commerce Head Hossein Mohammad Yunus before the start of the session.

© Sputnik / Alexander Kazakov/POOL / Go to the mediabank

The main stage of the plenary session with President Putin, Malaysian PM Ibrahim and Chinese VP Han.

The main stage of the plenary session with President Putin, Malaysian PM Ibrahim and Chinese VP Han. - Sputnik International
4/12
© Sputnik / Alexander Kazakov/POOL
/
Go to the mediabank

The main stage of the plenary session with President Putin, Malaysian PM Ibrahim and Chinese VP Han.

© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf / Go to the mediabank

The three leaders discussed international issues, multilateral cooperation and regional development at the high-level session.

The three leaders discussed international issues, multilateral cooperation and regional development at the high-level session. - Sputnik International
5/12
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
/
Go to the mediabank

The three leaders discussed international issues, multilateral cooperation and regional development at the high-level session.

© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabank

Businessman Khalid Mashan Alanazi, Kuwaiti representative, Rasis CEO and member of the Arab Network for Innovation and Creativity Nawaf Almutairi and Hossein Mohammad Yunus, acting head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment.

Businessman Khalid Mashan Alanazi, Kuwaiti representative, Rasis CEO and member of the Arab Network for Innovation and Creativity Nawaf Almutairi and Hossein Mohammad Yunus, acting head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment. - Sputnik International
6/12
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank

Businessman Khalid Mashan Alanazi, Kuwaiti representative, Rasis CEO and member of the Arab Network for Innovation and Creativity Nawaf Almutairi and Hossein Mohammad Yunus, acting head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment.

© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabank

Braodcast of the session held in Russia's Vladivostok.

Braodcast of the session held in Russia&#x27;s Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
7/12
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
/
Go to the mediabank

Braodcast of the session held in Russia's Vladivostok.

© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabank

Alexey Likhachev, CEO of the Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, Alexey Miller, chairman of the Management Committee of PJSC Gazprom and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC Gazprom and Andrey Kostin, chairman of the Management Board of VTB Bank.

Alexey Likhachev, CEO of the Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, Alexey Miller, chairman of the Management Committee of PJSC Gazprom and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC Gazprom and Andrey Kostin, chairman of the Management Board of VTB Bank. - Sputnik International
8/12
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank

Alexey Likhachev, CEO of the Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, Alexey Miller, chairman of the Management Committee of PJSC Gazprom and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC Gazprom and Andrey Kostin, chairman of the Management Board of VTB Bank.

© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf / Go to the mediabank

Dodji Sylvain Afoua dit Geay, founder of the Black African Defense League, attending the session.

Dodji Sylvain Afoua dit Geay, founder of the Black African Defense League, attending the session. - Sputnik International
9/12
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
/
Go to the mediabank

Dodji Sylvain Afoua dit Geay, founder of the Black African Defense League, attending the session.

© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabank

The main theme of the EEF 2024 is 'Far East 2030. Combining Strengths to Create New Potential'.

The main theme of the EEF 2024 is &#x27;Far East 2030. Combining Strengths to Create New Potential&#x27;. - Sputnik International
10/12
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank

The main theme of the EEF 2024 is 'Far East 2030. Combining Strengths to Create New Potential'.

© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf / Go to the mediabank

India's representatives gather in the EEF auditorium.

India&#x27;s representatives gather in the EEF auditorium. - Sputnik International
11/12
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
/
Go to the mediabank

India's representatives gather in the EEF auditorium.

© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabank

The EEF’s 2024 business program also covers ASEAN-focused events.

The EEF’s 2024 business program also covers ASEAN-focused events. - Sputnik International
12/12
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank

The EEF’s 2024 business program also covers ASEAN-focused events.

