Representatives From Afghanistan, China and Africa Attend Eastern Economic Forum's Plenary Session

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a plenary speech followed by a question and answer session on Thursday.Putin was joined by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng.The forum covers vital topics, including the development of Russian regions, global cooperation, technological sovereignty and national values.The EEF had seven major themes, including 'The Russian Far East', 'New Contours of International Cooperation', 'Technologies to Ensure Independence', 'People, Education, and Patriotism', 'Transport and Logistics: New Routes', 'Financial Value System' and 'Master Plans: From Architecture to Economy'.Check out Sputnik's gallery for a sneak peek into the major economic event!
This year's Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) hosted a much-anticipated plenary session on Thursday, with thousands of international guests in attendance.
Businessman Khalid Mashan Alanazi, Kuwaiti representative, Rasis CEO and member of the Arab Network for Innovation and Creativity Nawaf Almutairi and Hossein Mohammad Yunus, acting head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
Alexey Likhachev, CEO of the Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, Alexey Miller, chairman of the Management Committee of PJSC Gazprom and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC Gazprom and Andrey Kostin, chairman of the Management Board of VTB Bank.
