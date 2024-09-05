https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/representatives-from-afghanistan-china-and-africa-attend-eastern-economic-forums-plenary-session-1120035307.html

Representatives From Afghanistan, China and Africa Attend Eastern Economic Forum's Plenary Session

This year's Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) hosted a much-anticipated plenary session on Thursday, with thousands of international guests in attendance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a plenary speech followed by a question and answer session on Thursday.Putin was joined by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng.The forum covers vital topics, including the development of Russian regions, global cooperation, technological sovereignty and national values.The EEF had seven major themes, including 'The Russian Far East', 'New Contours of International Cooperation', 'Technologies to Ensure Independence', 'People, Education, and Patriotism', 'Transport and Logistics: New Routes', 'Financial Value System' and 'Master Plans: From Architecture to Economy'.Check out Sputnik's gallery for a sneak peek into the major economic event!

