Use of National Currencies in Russia-BRICS Settlements Reaches 60% - Putin

The use of national currencies in settlements between Russia and BRICS partners is approximately 65%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We and our BRICS partners use national currencies, this is already about 65%, this is a natural process," Putin said during the plenary session of the the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). The situation in the global economy is changing, countries of the Global South account for 50% of global GDP, Putin added. The Eastern Economic Forum began on Tuesday and will run through Friday. It is being hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia's Pacific coast city of Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the EEF 2024.

