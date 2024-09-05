https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/scott-ritter-says-ending-cooperation-with-rt-sputnik-due-to-us-sanctions-1120022824.html

Scott Ritter Says Ending Cooperation With RT, Sputnik Due to US Sanctions

Scott Ritter Says Ending Cooperation With RT, Sputnik Due to US Sanctions

Sputnik International

Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter, who works as a political analyst now, said that US sanctions force him to end his cooperation with RT and Sputnik, and thanked his Russian colleagues for the professionalism they have shown over the past few years.

2024-09-05T04:56+0000

2024-09-05T04:56+0000

2024-09-05T05:38+0000

world

scott ritter

margarita simonyan

russia

sputnik

us department of the treasury

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118818858_0:0:3323:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_c89166451c562f52925d3c993561f077.jpg

The US Department of the Treasury issued a statement on Wednesday to announce sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RIA Novosti, RT, Sputnik and Ruptly. The sanctions affected Rossiya Segodnya and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan and a number of other senior executives. He said his work with Russian media organizations was legitimate journalism.However, he said, he is committed to obeying US laws."Nonetheless, I am fully committed to obeying US law, and as such will be terminating all contractual relationships with both RT and Sputnik effective immediately, as well as suspending my participation in any and all media interaction with sanctioned individuals and organizations until which time it is deemed lawful to do so by US authorities," Ritter said.He said he will continue to exercise his free speech rights.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the US sanctions imposed against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, told Sputnik that attacks on Russian media are the result of operations by Western security services to "sterilize" the information space.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/scott-ritter-biden-administration-declaring-war-on-journalism-1119794435.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

scott ritter, political analyst, us sanctions force, rt and sputnik