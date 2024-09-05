Scott Ritter Says Ending Cooperation With RT, Sputnik Due to US Sanctions
04:56 GMT 05.09.2024 (Updated: 05:38 GMT 05.09.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter, who works as a political analyst now, said that US sanctions force him to end his cooperation with RT and Sputnik, and thanked his Russian colleagues for the professionalism they have shown over the past few years.
The US Department of the Treasury issued a statement on Wednesday to announce sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RIA Novosti, RT, Sputnik and Ruptly. The sanctions affected Rossiya Segodnya and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan and a number of other senior executives.
"The actions by the Department of the Treasury in levying new sanctions against RT, Sputnik, and other Russian media organizations has made it impossible for me to continue my work as an outside contributor for RT and Sputnik, as well as participating in interviews and other collaborations with other Russian media," Ritter said on X.
He said his work with Russian media organizations was legitimate journalism.
"I reject the notion that the work I have done over the past years with the newly sanctioned Russian media organizations has been anything other than legitimate journalism, the content of which has been factually correct and analytically sound, and always of my own creation," Ritter said.
However, he said, he is committed to obeying US laws.
"Nonetheless, I am fully committed to obeying US law, and as such will be terminating all contractual relationships with both RT and Sputnik effective immediately, as well as suspending my participation in any and all media interaction with sanctioned individuals and organizations until which time it is deemed lawful to do so by US authorities," Ritter said.
He said he will continue to exercise his free speech rights.
"I am deeply grateful for the professionalism of all of my Russian colleagues over the past several years, and am proud to have made their acquaintance. I regret the actions of my government in silencing legitimate journalistic outlets, and look forward to the day when freedom of speech and a free press is not constrained by a dubious 'Russian exception' that is violative of Constitutional norms and values," Ritter said.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the US sanctions imposed against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, told Sputnik that attacks on Russian media are the result of operations by Western security services to "sterilize" the information space.