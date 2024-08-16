https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/scott-ritter-biden-administration-declaring-war-on-journalism-1119794435.html
Scott Ritter: Biden Administration Declaring War on Journalism
Scott Ritter: Biden Administration Declaring War on Journalism
Sputnik International
Recent FBI raids on properties belonging to Russian-American political scientist Dimitri K. Simes and Scott Ritter, who both challenge the mainstream US political propaganda, are meant to squash dissent on Ukraine, former UN weapons inspector Ritter told Sputnik.
2024-08-16T15:10+0000
2024-08-16T15:10+0000
2024-08-16T15:10+0000
world
us
scott ritter
ukraine
kiev
washington
fbi
ukraine crisis
mainstream media
fbi agents
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119794663_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2ab28e47fc2b02815287646f1feb4031.jpg
The conflict in Ukraine - in which the US has become deeply involved by providing the Kiev regime with billions of dollars - reportedly has people questioning Washington's hawkish policy that the government seeks to suppress.“What is our crime? Our crime is to have an opinion that is opposite of that of the United States government when it comes to Ukraine,” Ritter emphasized.It is not just about the government deceiving the American people, it is about the mainstream media working in close coordination with the US government to deceive the American people about a war, Ritter noted.Ritter concluded that the US government does not trust common people, irrespective of their political leanings, and is actively trying to deceive and manipulate the public.Earlier, Simes, a Channel One presenter in Russia and the founder and ex-president of the Center for the National Interest (USA), told Sputnik that he had not been to the United States since 2022, and had not been notified ahead of time that FBI agents would be conducting a search of his property in Rappahannock County, Virginia, this week.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/scott-ritter-fbi-raids-part--parcel-of-us-govt-intimidation-1119734622.html
ukraine
kiev
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119794663_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5b85d8d5dae2f3d0d50a6a5b589abda8.jpg
Scott Ritter on FBI raids against himself and Russian-American political scientist Dimitri K. Simes
Sputnik International
Scott Ritter on FBI raids against himself and Russian-American political scientist Dimitri K. Simes
2024-08-16T15:10+0000
true
PT5M21S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
fbi raids scott ritter, fbi raids dimitri simes, fbi against journalists, fbi vs independent journalists, fbi supresses free press
fbi raids scott ritter, fbi raids dimitri simes, fbi against journalists, fbi vs independent journalists, fbi supresses free press
Scott Ritter: Biden Administration Declaring War on Journalism
Recent FBI raids on properties belonging to Russian-American political scientist Dimitri K. Simes and Scott Ritter, who both challenge the mainstream US political propaganda, are meant to squash dissent on Ukraine, former UN weapons inspector Ritter told Sputnik.
The conflict in Ukraine - in which the US has become deeply involved by providing the Kiev regime with billions of dollars - reportedly has people questioning Washington's hawkish policy that the government seeks to suppress
.
“What is our crime? Our crime is to have an opinion that is opposite of that of the United States government when it comes to Ukraine,” Ritter emphasized.
It is not just about the government deceiving the American people, it is about the mainstream media working in close coordination with the US government to deceive the American people about a war, Ritter noted.
“That’s where independent journalists come in. That’s where a genuinely free press [comes in], a press that isn’t subordinated to the US government, that doesn’t serve as a stenographer of US government policy, a free press that questions the official narrative,” he pointed out.
Ritter concluded that the US government does not trust common people, irrespective of their political leanings, and is actively trying to deceive and manipulate the public.
Earlier, Simes, a Channel One presenter in Russia and the founder and ex-president of the Center for the National Interest (USA), told Sputnik that he had not been to the United States since 2022, and had not been notified ahead of time that FBI agents
would be conducting a search of his property in Rappahannock County, Virginia, this week.