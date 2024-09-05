https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/they-cannot-afford-another-botched-operation-whistleblowers-reveal-us-secret-service-blunders--1120022176.html

'They Cannot Afford Another Botched Operation': Whistleblowers Reveal US Secret Service Blunders

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) has claimed that most agents who were present during the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in July were not USSS agents, but were in fact HSI agents.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) has claimed that most agents who were present during the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in July were not US Secret Service (USSS) agents, but were in fact Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents. The US politician told Fox News that the only training the agents received was a “2-hour online webinar” training. Citing claims made by whistleblowers, he added that the agents who were protecting the former president that day had no prior experience in security detail.Hawley wrote the whistleblowers’ allegations in a letter to Ronald Rowe, the acting director of the USSS, and attached the letter to an X post.Tyler Nixon, an attorney, media relations specialist and political analyst, joined Rachel Blevins on The Backstory on Wednesday, and presented a rundown of the agency's long-standing failings. The lawyer disclosed that he represents the first Black Secret Service agent who served on presidential protection, who has threatened to be a whistleblower to the “Warren Commission concerning the laxity, drinking and other things that the agents had perpetrated or done on the President John F. Kennedy detail,” he said, adding that “many argue [the laxity] contributed to their slow reactions [of JFK’s assassination].”“And one of the other things was, which really stands out in the Trump affair was that they were assigning [...] based on apparently the status, let's just say, of the protectee, meaning Trump's not the president. He's a candidate, a former president. Versus what [American conservative commentator Dan Bongino] noted should be the criteria for assigning the resources, which is the threat profile,” he added.Last month, Sputnik reported that US Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY) introduced legislation to expand the range of USSS’ security perimeters following the assassination attempt against Trump. The bill, dubbed the AR-15 Perimeter Security Enhancement Act, would ensure that perimeters around the person that USSS is tasked with protecting would be extensive enough to cover the area that a fired gun could cover, as well as to secure all elevated positions.“And I don't think we will - [acting USSS Director Ronald] Rowe, who is the replacement, excuse me, for [Kimberly] Cheatle who resigned, which, you know, that was a foregone conclusion. I mean, she was sort of the sacrificial lamb, but he was more intimately involved in these, in these decisions to deny Trump the additional security that his, that the actual ground agents were requesting in addition to Trump's people. And, he's part of the problem,” the attorney explained.It was reported in August that USSS had taken initial disciplinary action against “multiple agents” following the assassination attempt against Trump. According to a report from The Hill, the special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh field office - which was responsible for planning the security for Trump’s appearance in Butler - was on “administrative duty.” At least five agents had been placed on that status as well, the report added.Rowe, who took over Cheatle’s role following her resignation, said he would not fire any agents until internal investigations were completed. A bipartisan task force was created by the House of Representatives to investigate the security failures that occurred during the shooting.One person was killed and two others were injured before the 20-year-old gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by a Secret Service sniper. Hawley has asked Rowe, the acting director, to answer questions based on information he received from the whistleblowers, including: details on the training that Trump’s protective detail received, and whether or not that training has been revamped since the shooting, as well as how many HSI agents were present at the time.“The Secret Service absolutely, I think, also cannot afford, they know that one more thing like this, one more botched protective detail operation and they are done. I mean, there's no, there will be no, I mean, that will be the end of that agency. And I think it's like, you know, this is our survival on the line.”

