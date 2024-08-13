https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/us-congressman-introduces-bill-to-bolster-secret-service-security-perimeters---reports-1119754830.html

US Congressman Introduces Bill to Bolster Secret Service Security Perimeters - Reports

US Congressman Ritchie Torres introduced legislation to expand the range of the US Secret Service’s security perimeters in the wake of an assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump, Punchbowl News reported on Tuesday.

The legislation directs the Secret Service to ensure that security perimeters are co-extensive with the firing range of guns likely to be used in assassination attempts and to secure all elevated positions within the range of such firearms, according to a copy of the bill text included in the report. Torres introduced the bill, dubbed the AR-15 Perimeter Security Enhancement Act, after a shooter attempted to assassinate Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania last month. The shooter wounded Trump’s ear, killed one audience member and injured two others. The Secret Service came under scrutiny following the incident, prompting the agency's director Kimberly Cheatle to resign. Cheatle described the assassination attempt on Trump as the Secret Service’s most significant operational failure in decades. Torres, a member of the Democratic party, represents New York's 15th congressional district in the US House of Representatives.

