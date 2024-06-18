https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/why-global-south-countries-refused-to-sign-swiss-summits-ukraine-plan-1119014198.html

Why Global South Countries Refused to Sign Swiss Summit's Ukraine Plan

The Swiss summit on Ukraine failed to meet the West's expectations, with major countries of the Global South refusing to attend or sign the joint communiqué.

Developing nations rejected NATO's latest ultimatum to Moscow as Russia was not invited to the 'peace' summit in Switzerland, international experts say. The widely-advertised Ukraine summit took place on June 15 to 16 in Burgenstock, Switzerland. Even though over 160 countries were invited, only 91 participated.The absence of Chinese and Brazilian leaders, who refused to attend because only one party to the conflict was present at the gathering, was glaring.Out of 91 participants just 80 agreed to sign the final communiqué, with India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Armenia, Thailand and Mexico refusing to endorse the statement.Why Did Developing Countries Refuse to Sign the Swiss Communiqué?"India’s decision to not sign a final communiqué of the Swiss peace summit is not surprising," Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, retired professor of the Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, told Sputnik.Brazilian President Lula da Silva did not attend the summit, but sent a representative to take part just as an observer.South Africa refused to sign the document for the same reason, according to Professor Fulufhelo Netswera, executive dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences at Durban University of Technology in South Africa.Had Russia been involved in this peace process, Pretoria would have signed the final declaration, the academic told Sputnik.The decision of Saudi Arabia not to back the statement was due to a combination of three major factors, Ahmed Al Ibrahim, a Riyadh-based Saudi-US relations expert and a political analyst explained.Putin's Peace Proposal Offers Quicker Path for ReconciliationA day before the Swiss summit kicked, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented his own peace proposal to Ukraine — taking into account realities on the ground.Putin said Ukraine must withdraw from the entire territory of the Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, which voted to join Russia, and renounce its goal to join NATO before peace talks could begin.Moscow's first settlement offer had been discussed by the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in March 2022 until UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his NATO allies derailed it."It is clear that the US-led collective West is preparing for an escalation in the proxy war against Russia. The West knows well that Russia is winning this war," the academic said."At the same time the objectives of the West remain to weaken and contain Russia and have regime change," Chenoy pointed out. "They see [Ukraine's] defeat as an existential threat, as that would weaken NATO."Putin’s proposal offers an alternative framework for peace negotiations, which some countries may find more balanced compared to the Swiss summit's approach, according to Al Ibrahim.Global South Wants DialogueThe Swiss summit demonstrated that the Global South has its own voice and the West cannot coerce it into submission as it was during the colonial era, Sputnik's pundits agreed."The Global South’s history of being subjugated to a variety of atrocities by the former colonial powers, both in Africa and in Southeast Asia," Netswera said. The Global South no longer considers the West a legitimate peace broker, especially given the Swiss summit's overtly one-sided approach to the Ukraine conflict, according to Vinicius Vieira.

