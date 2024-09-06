International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/boeing-starliner-undocks-from-iss-without-crew-1120063452.html
Boeing Starliner Undocks From ISS Without Crew
Boeing Starliner Undocks From ISS Without Crew
Sputnik International
Boeing's malfunctioning Starliner spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station to return to earth, leaving its crew behind due to numerous malfunctions.
2024-09-06T23:52+0000
2024-09-06T23:52+0000
americas
nasa
starliner
international space station (iss)
boeing
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_3d6050b3288236c1a7659ff1f30f70e3.jpg
The Starliner undocked as scheduled at 6:04 p.m. EST on Friday, according to a NASA livestream. Astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunit "Suni" Williams will remain on the ISS for another six months before returning to earth on a regular space station crew rotation. NASA said cargo returning on the uncrewed Starliner includes hardware, completed experiments, and items no longer needed by the Crew Flight Test astronauts. Starliner's deorbit burn is scheduled for 11:17 p.m. EST and the spacecraft is scheduled to land at the New Mexico SpacePort on Saturday. The troubled spacecraft suffered malfunctions to five of its 28 maneuvering thrusters and five separate helium leaks on its ascent to the ISS on June 5. No date has been announced for another manned flight of the Starliner, but NASA officials plan to study it carefully and are considering part redesigns.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/boeing-starliner-crew-to-return-to-earth-from-iss-in-february-2025---nasa-1119897571.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_480a581f2f30c46398f5ca81488dadf5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
astronauts stuck in space station, barry wilmore, suni williams, boeing failures, sarliner malfunctions
astronauts stuck in space station, barry wilmore, suni williams, boeing failures, sarliner malfunctions

Boeing Starliner Undocks From ISS Without Crew

23:52 GMT 06.09.2024
© AP Photo In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011
 In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2024
© AP Photo
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Boeing 's troubled Starliner spacecraft began the last stage of its first manned mission by undocking from the International Space Station (ISS) to start its return to earth with no crew on board because NASA officials refused to risk them.
The Starliner undocked as scheduled at 6:04 p.m. EST on Friday, according to a NASA livestream.
Astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunit "Suni" Williams will remain on the ISS for another six months before returning to earth on a regular space station crew rotation.
NASA said cargo returning on the uncrewed Starliner includes hardware, completed experiments, and items no longer needed by the Crew Flight Test astronauts.
Starliner's deorbit burn is scheduled for 11:17 p.m. EST and the spacecraft is scheduled to land at the New Mexico SpacePort on Saturday.
Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft mounted on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is rolled out of the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of the Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) mission, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2024
Americas
Boeing Starliner Crew to Return to Earth From ISS in February 2025 - NASA
24 August, 17:51 GMT
The troubled spacecraft suffered malfunctions to five of its 28 maneuvering thrusters and five separate helium leaks on its ascent to the ISS on June 5.
No date has been announced for another manned flight of the Starliner, but NASA officials plan to study it carefully and are considering part redesigns.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала