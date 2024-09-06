International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Obliterates Ukraine’s Caesar Installation on Kursk Region’s Border - Defense Ministry
Russia Obliterates Ukraine's Caesar Installation on Kursk Region's Border - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia's battlegroup Sever destroyed the position of a French-made Caesar self-propelled gun in the border area of the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The movement of a 155-mm self-propelled artillery installation of the French-made Ukraine's Caesar gun was detected by the operator of a reconnaissance UAV of the armed forces of Russia in the area of the settlement of Nikolayevo-Darino, Kursk Region. After tracking the artillery installation, the UAV operator found the disguised place for its temporary placement in the nearest forest," the ministry said, adding that the target was successfully hit by Russian troops.Having promptly received the coordinates of the reconnaissance target, the artillerymen of the Sever battlegroup hit the position. The objective control means confirmed the target hit, and an intense fire was recorded at the location of the enemy's gun, the ministry said.
Russian troops destroyed a French Caesar self-propelled howitzer in the Kursk region.
Russia Obliterates Ukraine’s Caesar Installation on Kursk Region’s Border - Defense Ministry

11:45 GMT 06.09.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Sever destroyed the position of a French-made Caesar self-propelled gun in the border area of the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The movement of a 155-mm self-propelled artillery installation of the French-made Ukraine's Caesar gun was detected by the operator of a reconnaissance UAV of the armed forces of Russia in the area of the settlement of Nikolayevo-Darino, Kursk Region. After tracking the artillery installation, the UAV operator found the disguised place for its temporary placement in the nearest forest," the ministry said, adding that the target was successfully hit by Russian troops.
Having promptly received the coordinates of the reconnaissance target, the artillerymen of the Sever battlegroup hit the position. The objective control means confirmed the target hit, and an intense fire was recorded at the location of the enemy's gun, the ministry said.
