Ukraine Loses Over 10,400 Troops During Operation in Kursk Direction - Russian Military

The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 10,400 Ukrainian servicemen and 81 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

In total, during the military operations in the Kursk direction, the enemy lost more than 10,400 servicemen, 81 tanks, 41 infantry fighting vehicles, 74 armored personnel carriers, 599 armored combat vehicles, 339 cars, the ministry said in a statement. Over the past 24 hours, Kiev lost up to 300 servicepeople and 12 units of armored vehicles, including two armored personnel carriers and 10 armored combat vehicles, the ministry said. Units of the Russian northern group repelled two attacks by Ukrainian troops and thwarted attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack in the Kursk Region, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 30 servicepeople.

