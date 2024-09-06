https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/russian-strike-on-training-center-in-poltava-killed-and-wounded-about-500-mercs-from-europe-1120059774.html

Russian Strike on Training Center in Poltava Killed and Wounded About 500 Mercs From Europe

As a result of the Russian missile attack on a training center in Poltava, about 500 military specialists were killed and wounded, a high-ranking military source reported.

"As a result of the attack, about 500 specialists were killed and wounded,” the report said.Ukrainian media reported on Tuesday, September 3, about two explosions in Poltava amid an air alert. Commenting on this information, Sergei Lebedev, coordinator of Nikolayev's pro-Russian underground movement, told Sputnik about an air raid on an air camp near the military airfield.

