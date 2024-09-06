International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Strike on Training Center in Poltava Killed and Wounded About 500 Mercs From Europe
Russian Strike on Training Center in Poltava Killed and Wounded About 500 Mercs From Europe
As a result of the Russian missile attack on a training center in Poltava, about 500 military specialists were killed and wounded, a high-ranking military source reported.
"As a result of the attack, about 500 specialists were killed and wounded,” the report said.Ukrainian media reported on Tuesday, September 3, about two explosions in Poltava amid an air alert. Commenting on this information, Sergei Lebedev, coordinator of Nikolayev's pro-Russian underground movement, told Sputnik about an air raid on an air camp near the military airfield.
17:34 GMT 06.09.2024 (Updated: 17:35 GMT 06.09.2024)

17:34 GMT 06.09.2024 (Updated: 17:35 GMT 06.09.2024)
© PhotoThe aftermath of the strike on the Poltava Military Institute of Communications.
As a result of the Russian missile attack on a training center in Poltava on September 3, about 500 military specialists were killed and wounded, including mercenaries from Europe, a high-ranking military source reported.
"As a result of the attack, about 500 specialists were killed and wounded,” the report said.
“Among the dead and wounded were servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard – communications specialists, operators of electronic warfare systems, electronic intelligence, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as foreign mercenaries from Poland, France, Germany and Sweden, who trained Ukrainian military personnel," it added.
Ukrainian media reported on Tuesday, September 3, about two explosions in Poltava amid an air alert. Commenting on this information, Sergei Lebedev, coordinator of Nikolayev's pro-Russian underground movement, told Sputnik about an air raid on an air camp near the military airfield.
