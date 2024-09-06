https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/state-dept-says-urgently-gathering-info-about-death-of-us-citizen-in-west-bank-1120060989.html

State Dept. Says Urgently Gathering Info About Death of US Citizen in West Bank

The US is urgently gathering information about the circumstances of the death of US citizen Aysrnur Egzi Eygi in the West Bank, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"We are aware of the tragic death of an American citizen, Aysrnur Egzi Eygi, today in the West Bank. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. We are urgently gathering more information about the circumstances of her death and will have more to say as we learn more," the statement said. Earlier on Friday, the Wafa News Agency reported that Turkish American activist Ezgi Eygi was fatally shot in the head by the Israel Defense Forces while participating in a protest in the West Bank town of Beita against the illegal expansion of settlements.Ezgi Eygi, 26, was taken to the Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, where she died of her injuries, according to the report.

