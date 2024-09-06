https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/state-dept-says-urgently-gathering-info-about-death-of-us-citizen-in-west-bank-1120060989.html
State Dept. Says Urgently Gathering Info About Death of US Citizen in West Bank
State Dept. Says Urgently Gathering Info About Death of US Citizen in West Bank
Sputnik International
The US is urgently gathering information about the circumstances of the death of US citizen Aysrnur Egzi Eygi in the West Bank, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.
2024-09-06T19:42+0000
2024-09-06T19:42+0000
2024-09-06T19:42+0000
americas
us
matthew miller
west bank
state department
israel defense forces (idf)
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092041608_0:105:1446:918_1920x0_80_0_0_934ae12de02b17d4ed3980c9be19c54a.jpg
"We are aware of the tragic death of an American citizen, Aysrnur Egzi Eygi, today in the West Bank. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. We are urgently gathering more information about the circumstances of her death and will have more to say as we learn more," the statement said. Earlier on Friday, the Wafa News Agency reported that Turkish American activist Ezgi Eygi was fatally shot in the head by the Israel Defense Forces while participating in a protest in the West Bank town of Beita against the illegal expansion of settlements.Ezgi Eygi, 26, was taken to the Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, where she died of her injuries, according to the report.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/lrans-response-will-surely-come-as-israels-assault-on-west-bank-continues--1120050821.html
americas
west bank
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092041608_81:0:1366:964_1920x0_80_0_0_cecd6f7b67c4995103863c1461b2bf29.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us citizen aysrnur egzi eygi, aysrnur egzi eygi died, aysrnur egzi eygi where, what happened with aysrnur egzi eygi, idf us citizen
us citizen aysrnur egzi eygi, aysrnur egzi eygi died, aysrnur egzi eygi where, what happened with aysrnur egzi eygi, idf us citizen
State Dept. Says Urgently Gathering Info About Death of US Citizen in West Bank
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is urgently gathering information about the circumstances of the death of US citizen Aysrnur Egzi Eygi in the West Bank, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement to Sputnik on Friday.
"We are aware of the tragic death of an American citizen, Aysrnur Egzi Eygi, today in the West Bank. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. We are urgently gathering more information about the circumstances of her death and will have more to say as we learn more," the statement said.
Earlier on Friday, the Wafa News Agency reported that Turkish American activist Ezgi Eygi was fatally shot in the head by the Israel Defense Forces while participating in a protest in the West Bank town of Beita against the illegal expansion of settlements.
Ezgi Eygi, 26, was taken to the Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, where she died of her injuries, according to the report.