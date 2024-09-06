State Dept. Says Urgently Gathering Info About Death of US Citizen in West Bank

International
The US is urgently gathering information about the circumstances of the death of US citizen Aysrnur Egzi Eygi in the West Bank, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.
"We are aware of the tragic death of an American citizen, Aysrnur Egzi Eygi, today in the West Bank. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. We are urgently gathering more information about the circumstances of her death and will have more to say as we learn more," the statement said. Earlier on Friday, the Wafa News Agency reported that Turkish American activist Ezgi Eygi was fatally shot in the head by the Israel Defense Forces while participating in a protest in the West Bank town of Beita against the illegal expansion of settlements.Ezgi Eygi, 26, was taken to the Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, where she died of her injuries, according to the report.
An Israeli female soldier flashes a victory sign while siting in a military vehicle during an exercise in the Israeli controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
An Israeli female soldier flashes a victory sign while siting in a military vehicle during an exercise in the Israeli controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is urgently gathering information about the circumstances of the death of US citizen Aysrnur Egzi Eygi in the West Bank, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement to Sputnik on Friday.
"We are aware of the tragic death of an American citizen, Aysrnur Egzi Eygi, today in the West Bank. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. We are urgently gathering more information about the circumstances of her death and will have more to say as we learn more," the statement said.
Earlier on Friday, the Wafa News Agency reported that Turkish American activist Ezgi Eygi was fatally shot in the head by the Israel Defense Forces while participating in a protest in the West Bank town of Beita against the illegal expansion of settlements.
In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2024
Analysis
lran's Response Will 'Surely' Come as Israel's Assault on West Bank Continues
03:41 GMT
Ezgi Eygi, 26, was taken to the Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, where she died of her injuries, according to the report.
