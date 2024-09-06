https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/lrans-response-will-surely-come-as-israels-assault-on-west-bank-continues--1120050821.html

lran's Response Will 'Surely' Come as Israel's Assault on West Bank Continues

Iran has not given up its threats to attack Israel for the assassination of the Hamas leader in Tehran, but its silence since the assassination has left onlookers feeling uneasy.

Iran has not backed down from its promise to retaliate against Israel for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, but its silence in recent weeks has left onlookers feeling uneasy. However, neither Hezbollah nor Israel want a full-scale war as it would upend “normal life” in their countries as well as Tehran’s hopes for diplomacy, an observer told Sputnik last month.Yet Israel does not appear to be backing down from its assault on Palestinian territory – quite the opposite. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have reportedly been conducting violent raids in the occupied West Bank for more than a week now. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently announced his intentions to ignore mass protests and pleas for a ceasefire in Gaza that would allow for the return of hostages.Ehsan Safarnejad, an Iran-based journalist and geopolitical analyst, joined Sputnik’s The Backstory on Thursday and explained Iran’s position regarding Israel and its unwavering ally, the United States.The show’s guest explained that the March of Arbaeen, which this year falls on August 25, is a major religious event in which “Shias from different countries in the region, make pilgrimage to Iraq, the city of Karbala, and visit the mausoleum of Imam Hussein.” He added that the group of those who would make the pilgrimage are the most likely to “go on and enlist in an army or join an insurgent group in a possible full-on war between Iran and Israel, or the US.” And based on statistics given by the Office of Caretakers of Imam Hussein's mausoleum, 21 million people visited the mausoleum of Imam Hussein, he added.“Both of these things would have been considered as a sort of win for Iran. Obviously, this strategy worked and there was no civil war in Iraq. That scenario was prevented. And, in fact, they actually tried to cause unrest and a civil war within Iraq, but due to the vigilance of the Iraqi security officials and their Iranian counterparts, fortunately, these things were folded,” the analyst added.Violent raids in the occupied West Bank have been occurring for more than a week, according to Sputnik and Al Jazeera. On Tuesday Sputnik reported that much of the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) assaults have been focused on Jenin.As of Tuesday, power in Jenin has been cut off amid IDF raids and telecommunications services have been affected. Key infrastructure such as roads, water and sewage networks, and homes have also been destroyed by IDF soldiers. While the IDF has called their actions “counterterrorism operations”, Palestinians continue to maintain that these are attempts by Israel to push them out of their homes.“Iran never rules out diplomatic approaches in order to reach a ceasefire or, you know, putting an end to war,” Safarnejad added. “[But] we don't really have the best experience dealing with the West. The West says something and then behaves in a completely different way. And all this talk about the ceasefire and some sort of agreements being reached, Iran is not going to sabotage those efforts.”Since October, at least 685 Palestinians, including 157 children, have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers in the occupied West Bank, Al Jazeera reported. It was reported on Thursday that at least five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air attack in the West Bank city of Tubas and that Israeli soldiers killed a teenager in the Far’a refugee camp. On Wednesday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the IDF were using “lethal war-like tactics” in the West Bank.“...apart from the fact that Iran doesn't want to start a war, but is also ready in order to respond to any action by the US, I think that there is also this ease of mind inside the Iran political class that they still consider US and its politicians as a semi-rational actors, that they understand that they have far too much to lose to gamble everything on Israel and the genocide it is carrying out within the region,” the analyst added.

