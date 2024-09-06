https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/vive-la-dmocratie-1120051023.html

Vive la Démocratie!

President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Michel Barnier, a right-wing politician who played a major role in the 2016 Brexit Task Force, as the new prime minister of France, on Thursday. In July, Macron accepted the resignation of Gabriel Attal following the president's electoral defeat. Attal was the country's youngest ever prime minister, and held the position for eight months.

President Emmanuel Macron appointed Michel Barnier, a right-wing politician who played a major role in the 2016 Brexit Task Force, as the new prime minister of France Thursday. In July Macron accepted the resignation of Gabriel Attal following the president's electoral defeat. Attal was the country's youngest ever prime minister and held the position for eight months. Macron's decision is his effort to break a political stalemate that has grasped France since snap legislative elections which were held in July. In a statement which came from Macron's office the president said that "the new prime minister and his government will create the conditions for the greatest stability."Macron, 46, had failed to appoint a new prime minister for a record period of time following a narrow victory for the leftwing New Popular Front in July. Over 80 lawmakers called for Macron to step down in the following weeks after Macron decided to reject the New Popular Front's candidacy of Lucie Castets for prime minister, despite the coalition winning the most seats in July's elections. Castets had voiced her desire to create a political alliance that would allow roll backs on pension reforms and tax hikes for the "ultra rich".In March of last year France’s Senate passed a controversial reform bill to raise the retirement age for French citizens by two years. The Senate passed the bill by 195 votes to 112. Macron’s decision to push through a bill that is extremely unpopular among voters for the alleged sake of the economy clearly went unforgiven during July’s election.“Macron says the problem is the [New Popular Front] program. He feels threatened because he thinks we’re going to change everything he did and it’s true that is our intention. But we’re not saying we will be able to change everything because we will need to find an agreement on every issue and we are fully aware of this," Castets added.A study conducted by the French Observatory of Economic Conditions in 2020 found that those who have an unfavorable view of Macron believe him to be the "president of the rich". The author of the report said the losers of Macron's economic policy are among the "poorest, the unemployed, and the retired."

