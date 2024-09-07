https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/former-us-pilots-actively-recruited-for-romanian-training-hub-of-ukrainian-f-16-pilots-1120064547.html

Former US Pilots Actively Recruited for Romanian Training Hub of Ukrainian F-16 Pilots

Former US Pilots Actively Recruited for Romanian Training Hub of Ukrainian F-16 Pilots

Former US F-16 Pilots are being recruited to the Romanian training hub for Ukrainian F-16 pilots.

Draken International, a top US defense contractor in the military aviation industry, listed a number of jobs on its official website to support its work at the Romanian Air Force F-16 Training Center located at the 86th Air Base in Romania. The F-16 training center opened its doors in November last year, with about 50 Ukrainian pilots reportedly expected to undergo training. According to job listings from Draken International, the US defense contractor appears to be responsible for the operations at the F-16 training center in Romania. Draken International only listed the openings for the Romania-based positions on its main US-based website, instead of the website of its Europe-based subsidiary known as Draken Europe. The listed positions included F-16 Instructor Pilot, F-16 Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Technician and Aircrew Flight Equipment Specialist, as well as other positions that could support the center’s daily operations. Most of the Romania-based job openings were posted in mid-August. The qualifications listed for the F-16 Instructor Pilot required the candidates to have at least 2000 F-16 hours, with current F-16 qualification as desired and over 500 F-16 instructor hours as highly desired. Candidates for the F-16 Instructor Pilots are required to obtain and maintain secret security clearance by September 1, 2023. All the candidates for the Romania-based jobs are also required to go through the verification process as if the persons are hired to work in the United States. According to data from popular employment website Indeed.com, Draken International only received an average rating of 2.6 out of 5 through 37 reviews.

