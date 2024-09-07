International
IDF Says Attacked Hamas Command Center Located in Gaza School
IDF Says Attacked Hamas Command Center Located in Gaza School
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it attacked a command and control center of Palestinian movement Hamas, located in a school in the northern Gaza Strip.
"A short while ago, with the direction of IDF and ISA [Israel Security Agency] intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating inside a Hamas command and control center. The command and control center was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the ‘Halima al-Sa'diyya’ School in the northern Gaza Strip," the IDF said on Telegram on Saturday. Hamas members used the command and control center to plan and "execute terror attacks" against the IDF, the statement added. The Israeli military reportedly took measures "to mitigate the risk of harming civilians." On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The IDF launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The enclave's health ministry says that the death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 40,800.
06:01 GMT 07.09.2024

06:01 GMT 07.09.2024
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it attacked a command and control center of Palestinian movement Hamas, located in a school in the northern Gaza Strip.
"A short while ago, with the direction of IDF and ISA [Israel Security Agency] intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating inside a Hamas command and control center. The command and control center was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the ‘Halima al-Sa'diyya’ School in the northern Gaza Strip," the IDF said on Telegram on Saturday.
Hamas members used the command and control center to plan and "execute terror attacks" against the IDF, the statement added. The Israeli military reportedly took measures "to mitigate the risk of harming civilians."
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The IDF launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The enclave's health ministry says that the death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 40,800.
