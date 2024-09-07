https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/india-successfully-test-launches-agni-4-ballistic-missile-1120065211.html

India Successfully Test-Launches Agni-4 Ballistic Missile

India Successfully Test-Launches Agni-4 Ballistic Missile

India successfully test-launched the Agni-4 medium-range ballistic missile, the Indian Defense Ministry said.

India successfully test-launched the Agni-4 medium-range ballistic missile, the Indian Defense Ministry said. India is also working on a new type ballistic missiles that can be launched from submarines."A successful launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha on September 06, 2024. The launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters," the ministry said in a statement on Friday.The Agni-6 missile is also being developed, with a range of up to 10,000 kilometers and the ability to be launched from a submarine.

