India Successfully Test-Launches Agni-4 Ballistic Missile
India successfully test-launched the Agni-4 medium-range ballistic missile, the Indian Defense Ministry said.
India successfully test-launched the Agni-4 medium-range ballistic missile, the Indian Defense Ministry said. India is also working on a new type ballistic missiles that can be launched from submarines."A successful launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha on September 06, 2024. The launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters," the ministry said in a statement on Friday.The Agni-6 missile is also being developed, with a range of up to 10,000 kilometers and the ability to be launched from a submarine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India is armed with Agni-1 ballistic missiles with a range of 700 kilometers (435 miles), Agni-2 with a range of 2,000 kilometers, Agni-3 and Agni-4 with a range from 2,500 to 3,500 kilometers and Agni-5 with a range of more than 5,000 kilometers.
"A successful launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha on September 06, 2024. The launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters," the ministry said in a statement on Friday.
The Agni-6 missile is also being developed, with a range of up to 10,000 kilometers and the ability to be launched from a submarine.