Japan's Next Prime Minister May Be Elected on October 1 - Reports
According to local media, the next prime minister of Japan will be elected during an extraordinary session of the Japanese parliament, which may be called on October 1.
The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Komeito party is currently discussing the date of the extraordinary session of parliament with opposition parties, the report said on Friday, adding that the date is expected to be approved by the end of the month. The ruling coalition has a majority in both houses of the parliament, therefore, the winner of the election of the next head of the LDP will become the 101st prime minister of Japan, the report read. The election to choose a new head of the ruling LDP will be held on September 27. Incumbent Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will not run for reelection as the party leader.
japan
TOKYO (Sputnik) - An extraordinary session of the Japanese parliament, during which the country's new prime minister will be elected, may be held on October 1, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources.
The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Komeito party is currently discussing the date of the extraordinary session of parliament with opposition parties, the report said on Friday, adding that the date is expected to be approved by the end of the month.
The ruling coalition has a majority in both houses of the parliament, therefore, the winner of the election of the next head of the LDP will become the 101st prime minister of Japan, the report read.
The election to choose a new head of the ruling LDP will be held on September 27. Incumbent Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will not run for reelection as the party leader.