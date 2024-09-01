https://sputnikglobe.com/20240901/us-bandwagoners-and-hawks-who-are-potential-japan-pm-candidates-1119977361.html

US Bandwagoners and Hawks: Who are Potential Japan PM Candidates?

US Bandwagoners and Hawks: Who are Potential Japan PM Candidates?

Sputnik International

Over a dozen contenders from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will compete for the premiership later this month after PM Fumio Kishida announced his decision to step down on August 14.

2024-09-01T08:53+0000

2024-09-01T08:53+0000

2024-09-01T08:53+0000

world

shinjiro koizumi

shigeru ishiba

taro kono

japan

russia

ukraine

liberal democratic party (ldp) of japan

center for strategic and international studies

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105318/68/1053186814_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_9c999af79367fd7bcbe3003d69a99f2c.jpg

Who are the favorites in the race? Shinjiro KoizumiFormer Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi emerged as the most popular choice to replace Kishida in TV Tokyo's survey last week. The 43-year-old is due to formally announce his candidacy on September 6. He would be the party's youngest candidate. Shinjiro is the son of former Japanese PM Junichiro Koizumi, famous for his pro-US policies and bromance with George W. Bush. Shinjiro graduated from Columbia University in New York and worked at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies. He is known as a regular visitor to the imperial Yasukuni Shrine, seen by some as a symbol of Japanese militarism. He hailed Joe Biden's win in 2020. It is believed Koizumi will uphold the ruling party's policy of sanctions against Russia, and support for Ukraine, if elected.Shigeru IshibaFormer Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba is also a popular choice in local media surveys. In July, he topped the list of potential contenders with a 21.1% popular support. On August 24, he formally announced his premiership bid. Ishiba is an ardent supporter of an Asian-Pacific NATO and a boost to Japan's defense forces. He is a proponent of "deterring" Russia and supporting the Kiev regime. Taro KonoSeasoned Japanese politician and current digital minister, Taro Kono, announced his bid on August 26. While serving as a foreign minister in the Abe cabinet, he told the Russian press in 2017 about the "deep involvement of his father and grandfather in the development of Japanese-Soviet and Japanese-Russian relations." However, after the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, he fully supported anti-Russia sanctions as a means to "protect Japan."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/japan-marks-79th-anniversary-of-a-bomb-but-fast-tracks-to-become-third-largest-military-spender-1119787225.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/okinawa-on-fire-division-brewing-in-japan-over-us-militarizing--nuclearizing-1119579206.html

japan

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

japan ruling party, japan liberal democratic party, fumio kishida, elections for prime ministership in japan, potential japan prime minister candidates, shinjiro koizumi, shigeru ishiba, taro kono