New French Prime Minister Says Will Revisit Pension Reform
New French Prime Minister Says Will Revisit Pension Reform
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Newly appointed French Prime Minister Michel Barnier announced his intention to resume discussions on the controversial pension reform. 07.09.2024, Sputnik International
Large-scale protests against the pension reform took place in France from January to June 2023. Mass actions involved more than a million participants across the country, but in September, a law on a gradual increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64 years came into force.
Large-scale protests against the pension reform took place in France from January to June 2023. Mass actions involved more than a million participants across the country, but in September, a law on a gradual increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64 years came into force.
"I will open a debate on improving this law for the most vulnerable people," Barnier told the TF1 broadcaster on Friday.
At the same time, he refused to confirm whether the provision on a gradual increase in the retirement age envisaged by the reform would be revised, limiting himself to saying that he wants to act taking into account the country’s budget.
Barnier plans to speak on this issue before both houses of the parliament in the coming weeks, the report added.
In addition, the prime minister outlined the priorities of his government, such as establishing control over migration flows through specific measures, improving public services and preventing the growth of France's national debt, the report read.