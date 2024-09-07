https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/russia-has-enough-forces-to-push-ukraine-out-of-kursk-region---kremlin-1120065079.html

Russia Has Enough Forces to Push Ukraine Out of Kursk Region - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia has enough forces and resources to push the Ukrainian armed forces out of Russia’s Kursk Region and protect Belgorod, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that over 10,400 Ukrainian servicemen, and over 80 tanks, were eliminated during military operations in the border areas of Kursk region.At 5:30 a.m. local time (02:30 GMT) on August 6, the Ukrainian armed forces launched an offensive aimed at seizing territory in the Kursk Region, but their advance was halted, Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said.

