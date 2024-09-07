International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Has Enough Forces to Push Ukraine Out of Kursk Region - Kremlin
Russia Has Enough Forces to Push Ukraine Out of Kursk Region - Kremlin
Russia has enough forces and resources to push the Ukrainian armed forces out of Russia’s Kursk Region and protect Belgorod, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that over 10,400 Ukrainian servicemen, and over 80 tanks, were eliminated during military operations in the border areas of Kursk region.At 5:30 a.m. local time (02:30 GMT) on August 6, the Ukrainian armed forces launched an offensive aimed at seizing territory in the Kursk Region, but their advance was halted, Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said.
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, attack kursk, kursk attack, ukraine terrorism
04:12 GMT 07.09.2024 (Updated: 04:19 GMT 07.09.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has enough forces and resources to push the Ukrainian armed forces out of Russia’s Kursk Region and protect Belgorod, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that over 10,400 Ukrainian servicemen, and over 80 tanks, were eliminated during military operations in the border areas of Kursk region.
"Yes," Peskov said when asked whether Russia has enough forces and resources to push the enemy out of the Kursk Region and protect Belgorod.
At 5:30 a.m. local time (02:30 GMT) on August 6, the Ukrainian armed forces launched an offensive aimed at seizing territory in the Kursk Region, but their advance was halted, Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said.
