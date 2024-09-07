https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/uk-to-extend-interflex-training-program-for-ukrainian-soldiers-until-2025---ministry-1120064837.html

UK to Extend Interflex Training Program for Ukrainian Soldiers Until 2025 - Ministry

The United Kingdom will extend its training program for Ukrainian soldiers until the end of 2025, the UK Ministry said.

Earlier on Friday, the Politico newspaper reported that UK Defense Secretary John Healey will announce the extension of the training program at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Interflex is the UK-led training program for Ukrainian recruits, which was launched in June 2022. It is the largest military training program in the UK since World War II. Northern European countries, the Baltic states, Australia and Canada also participate in the program.

