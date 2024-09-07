International
UK to Extend Interflex Training Program for Ukrainian Soldiers Until 2025 - Ministry
Sputnik International
The United Kingdom will extend its training program for Ukrainian soldiers until the end of 2025, the UK Ministry said.
Earlier on Friday, the Politico newspaper reported that UK Defense Secretary John Healey will announce the extension of the training program at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Interflex is the UK-led training program for Ukrainian recruits, which was launched in June 2022. It is the largest military training program in the UK since World War II. Northern European countries, the Baltic states, Australia and Canada also participate in the program.
03:37 GMT 07.09.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will extend Operation Interflex, the UK's training program for the Ukrainian armed forces, until the end of 2025, the UK Ministry of Defence said.
Earlier on Friday, the Politico newspaper reported that UK Defense Secretary John Healey will announce the extension of the training program at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
"The training operation, which continues to evolve to incorporate lessons identified from Ukraine’s frontline, was due to come to an end this year but the scheme will now continue until at least the end of 2025. The trainees will join the more than 45,000 Ukrainian personnel who have been trained under Operation Interflex since Russia’s illegal invasion in 2022," the ministry said on Friday.
Interflex is the UK-led training program for Ukrainian recruits, which was launched in June 2022. It is the largest military training program in the UK since World War II. Northern European countries, the Baltic states, Australia and Canada also participate in the program.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
US, UK, Poland Took Part in Preparing Ukraine's Operation in Kursk - Russian Foreign Intel
21 August, 09:16 GMT
