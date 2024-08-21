https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/us-uk-poland-took-part-in-preparing-ukraines-operation-in-kursk---russian-foreign-intel-1119855186.html

US, UK, Poland Took Part in Preparing Ukraine’s Operation in Kursk - Russian Foreign Intel

Ukraine’s operation in Russia’s Kursk Region was prepared with the participation of the US, UK and Polish intelligence services, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.

Ukraine’s operation in Russia’s Kursk region was prepared with the participation of the US, UK, and Polish intelligence services, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.NATO countries are also providing the Ukrainian military with satellite reconnaissance data on the deployment of Russian troops in the area of ​​the operation, the SVR added.As the situation on the front deteriorates for Ukrainian troops, Kiev's Western handlers have been pushing it to move combat operations deep into Russian territory in recent months, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service said. One of the goals was to provoke an upsurge in anti-government sentiment and influence domestic policy in the country.

