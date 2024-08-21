https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/us-uk-poland-took-part-in-preparing-ukraines-operation-in-kursk---russian-foreign-intel-1119855186.html
US, UK, Poland Took Part in Preparing Ukraine’s Operation in Kursk - Russian Foreign Intel
US, UK, Poland Took Part in Preparing Ukraine’s Operation in Kursk - Russian Foreign Intel
Sputnik International
Ukraine’s operation in Russia’s Kursk Region was prepared with the participation of the US, UK and Polish intelligence services, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.
2024-08-21T09:16+0000
2024-08-21T09:16+0000
2024-08-21T09:16+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kursk
nikolai patrushev
valery gerasimov
ukraine
russia
russian foreign intelligence service
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119723298_0:1:3638:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e5dd6adebc7eccfbc33fc5afc475cc91.jpg
Ukraine’s operation in Russia’s Kursk region was prepared with the participation of the US, UK, and Polish intelligence services, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.NATO countries are also providing the Ukrainian military with satellite reconnaissance data on the deployment of Russian troops in the area of the operation, the SVR added.As the situation on the front deteriorates for Ukrainian troops, Kiev's Western handlers have been pushing it to move combat operations deep into Russian territory in recent months, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service said. One of the goals was to provoke an upsurge in anti-government sentiment and influence domestic policy in the country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/ukraine-loses-over-4130-troops-during-operation-in-kursk-area---mod-1119843144.html
kursk
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119723298_454:0:3185:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a927e62639888852fc5a48207fcd6e5f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine’s operation in russia’s kursk region, russian foreign intelligence service, us, uk and polish intelligence services
ukraine’s operation in russia’s kursk region, russian foreign intelligence service, us, uk and polish intelligence services
US, UK, Poland Took Part in Preparing Ukraine’s Operation in Kursk - Russian Foreign Intel
On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, which was slammed by President Vladimir Putin as a large-scale provocation. The Kiev regime planned the attack with the participation of the US and NATO, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev earlier said.
Ukraine’s operation in Russia’s Kursk region was prepared with the participation of the US, UK, and Polish intelligence services, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.
"According to available information, the operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region was prepared with the participation of the US, British, and Polish intelligence services. The units involved in it underwent combat coordination in training centers in the UK and Germany. Military advisers from NATO countries are providing assistance in managing Ukraine’s units that have invaded Russian territory, and in using Western weapons and military equipment," the agency told Russian media.
NATO countries are also providing the Ukrainian military with satellite reconnaissance data on the deployment of Russian troops in the area of the operation, the SVR added.
As the situation on the front deteriorates for Ukrainian troops, Kiev's Western handlers have been pushing it to move combat operations deep into Russian territory in recent months, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service said. One of the goals was to provoke an upsurge in anti-government sentiment and influence domestic policy in the country.