China to Lift All Restrictions on Foreign Investment in Production - Document
China to Lift All Restrictions on Foreign Investment in Production - Document
Sputnik International
China will lift all restrictions on foreign investment in the production sector from November 1, according to a joint decision of the Chinese State Development and Reform Committee and Commerce Ministry released on Sunday.
The officials stressed that this move highlights Beijing's commitment to global economic openness and financial liberalization. It also provides for lifting the last existing restrictions on foreign investment in the sector, it added. Meanwhile, several Western countries, including Canada and those from the European Union, are working to impose duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles.
China to Lift All Restrictions on Foreign Investment in Production - Document

14:08 GMT 08.09.2024
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China plans to lift all restrictions on foreign investment in the production sector from November 1, according to a joint decision of the Chinese State Development and Reform Committee and Commerce Ministry released on Sunday.
The officials stressed that this move highlights Beijing's commitment to global economic openness and financial liberalization.

"[The decision] demonstrates China's unwavering determination to promote investment liberalization and facilitation, as well as its responsibility to promote global openness and cooperation," the document reads.

It also provides for lifting the last existing restrictions on foreign investment in the sector, it added.
Meanwhile, several Western countries, including Canada and those from the European Union, are working to impose duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles.
