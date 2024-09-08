https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/china-to-lift-all-restrictions-on-foreign-investment-in-production---document-1120077556.html

China to Lift All Restrictions on Foreign Investment in Production - Document

Sputnik International

China will lift all restrictions on foreign investment in the production sector from November 1, according to a joint decision of the Chinese State Development and Reform Committee and Commerce Ministry released on Sunday.

2024-09-08T14:08+0000

2024-09-08T14:08+0000

2024-09-08T14:11+0000

The officials stressed that this move highlights Beijing's commitment to global economic openness and financial liberalization. It also provides for lifting the last existing restrictions on foreign investment in the sector, it added. Meanwhile, several Western countries, including Canada and those from the European Union, are working to impose duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles.

