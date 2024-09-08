https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/lavrov-arrives-in-saudi-capital-to-take-part-in-ministerial-meeting-of-russia-gcc-dialogue-1120079716.html

Lavrov Arrives in Saudi Capital to Take Part in Ministerial Meeting of Russia-GCC Dialogue

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

In Riyadh, Lavrov is expected to attend a ministerial meeting of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) dialogue and hold a number of bilateral meetings.The previous meeting of this format was held in Moscow in July 2023.The GCC includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

