Lavrov Arrives in Saudi Capital to Take Part in Ministerial Meeting of Russia-GCC Dialogue
Lavrov Arrives in Saudi Capital to Take Part in Ministerial Meeting of Russia-GCC Dialogue
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported. The GCC includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
In Riyadh, Lavrov is expected to attend a ministerial meeting of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) dialogue and hold a number of bilateral meetings.The previous meeting of this format was held in Moscow in July 2023.The GCC includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
17:39 GMT 08.09.2024
RIYADH (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
In Riyadh, Lavrov is expected to attend a ministerial meeting of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) dialogue and hold a number of bilateral meetings.
The previous meeting of this format was held in Moscow in July 2023.
The GCC includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
