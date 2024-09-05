https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/putin-highly-appreciates-role-of-saudi-crown-prince-in-prisoner-exchange-1120033688.html
Putin: Saudi Crown Prince Played Critical Role in Prisoner Exchange That Freed US Journalist
Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince for his help in facilitating prisoner exchange, adding that Russia is thankful to him.
"Regarding the journalist from the United States who was operating under the guise of a reporter — more accurately, [this individual] undertook clearly intelligence-related missions — the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia played a significant role in this effort during the initial stage. We are grateful to him for his contribution, as it ultimately facilitated the return of our citizens to their homeland," Putin stated during the Eastern Economic Forum. Putin also noted the role of other countries in the Arab world. On August 2, the largest prisoner exchange between Russia and Western countries in recent years took place. Eight Russians have returned to their homeland.
"Regarding the journalist from the United States who was operating under the guise of a reporter — more accurately, [this individual] undertook clearly intelligence-related missions — the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia played a significant role in this effort during the initial stage. We are grateful to him for his contribution, as it ultimately facilitated the return of our citizens to their homeland," Putin stated during the Eastern Economic Forum.
Putin also noted the role of other countries in the Arab world.
"In the end, in the interests of all those involved in this process, we achieved the ultimate positive result, the most important of which is the return of our citizens to their homeland, including those who carried out special missions for the homeland abroad," Putin said.
On August 2, the largest prisoner exchange
between Russia and Western countries in recent years took place. Eight Russians have returned to their homeland.
The Eastern Economic Forum began on Tuesday and will run through Friday. It is being hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia's Pacific coast city of Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the EEF 2024.