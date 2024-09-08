https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/leo-tolstoy-prize-to-become-global-event-in-peacekeeping--russian-mp-1120075648.html
The Peace Prize, which will be awarded on September 9 at the Bolshoi Theatre, will become one of the key projects of peacekeeping activities for years to come.
Their comments came at a roundtable discussion entitled: "The struggle for peace in the 21st century: Active peacekeeping in the context of the transformation of the international relations system."This year's prize is due to be awarded on September 9 at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre."We believe that the sooner we establish friendly relations between countries, capitals, and metropolises, the greater the chances of strengthening a fair multipolar world. I am confident that we are moving in this direction," said Alexey Shaposhnikov, chairman of the Moscow City Duma, regarding the interaction of municipal parliamentarians from the BRICS countries.He also expressed belief that "the BRICS countries will make every effort to build a new multipolar world based on moral norms," so it could benefit the entire planet.He noticed that there is "no coincidence that the International Peace Prize is named after the writer [Tolstoy]," as "there has literally been a 'reincarnation' of one of the greatest works of world literature" written by him.
Leo Tolstoy Prize to Become Global Event in Peacekeeping – Russian MP
The International Peace Prize named after Russian writer Leo Tolstoy is a brand new award that endorses people or organizations engaged in peacekeeping activities, speaking up against the arms race, promoting the values of a multipolar world and countering the threat of WWIII.
The Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize will become one of the key projects of peacekeeping activities for years to come, serving as a powerful factor in the consolidation of the sensible part of the global community, experts have said.
Their comments came at a roundtable discussion entitled: "The struggle for peace in the 21st century: Active peacekeeping in the context of the transformation of the international relations system."
This year's prize is due to be awarded on September 9 at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre.
"I will definitely attend the Peace Prize award ceremony because, in my view, this is a very important initiative. There is no need to say what a complex world we live in and how politicized many modern prizes are, often influenced by those trying to control the world... I wish the Peace Prize named after L.N. Tolstoy to become more 'international,' not confined to our allies and like-minded people, but truly global," stated Konstantin Kosachev, deputy chairman of the Russian Federation Council.
"We believe that the sooner we establish friendly relations between countries, capitals, and metropolises, the greater the chances of strengthening a fair multipolar world. I am confident that we are moving in this direction," said Alexey Shaposhnikov, chairman of the Moscow City Duma, regarding the interaction of municipal parliamentarians from the BRICS countries.
He also expressed belief that "the BRICS countries will make every effort to build a new multipolar world based on moral norms," so it could benefit the entire planet.
"As chairman of the Russian Peace Foundation, it is a great honor for me to become a co-founder of the International Peace Prize named after L.N. Tolstoy, together with the Russian Historical Society and the Russian Military-Historical Society. War and peace are the most important paradigms of today's life, and everyone is concerned about which path human civilization will take," emphasized Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and chairman of the Board of the International Public Foundation "Russian Peace Foundation."
He noticed that there is "no coincidence that the International Peace Prize is named after the writer [Tolstoy]," as "there has literally been a 'reincarnation' of one of the greatest works of world literature" written by him.