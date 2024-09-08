https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/leo-tolstoy-prize-to-become-global-event-in-peacekeeping--russian-mp-1120075648.html

Leo Tolstoy Prize to Become Global Event in Peacekeeping – Russian MP

Leo Tolstoy Prize to Become Global Event in Peacekeeping – Russian MP

Sputnik International

The Peace Prize, which will be awarded on September 9 at the Bolshoi Theatre, will become one of the key projects of peacekeeping activities for years to come.

2024-09-08T12:17+0000

2024-09-08T12:17+0000

2024-09-08T12:17+0000

russia

leo tolstoy

konstantin kosachev

leonid slutsky

brics

moscow city duma

duma

peace process

peacekeeping

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107871/65/1078716568_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_e3c3686ca767b58d2f6516eaf6d14ba4.jpg

The Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize will become one of the key projects of peacekeeping activities for years to come, serving as a powerful factor in the consolidation of the sensible part of the global community, experts have said.Their comments came at a roundtable discussion entitled: "The struggle for peace in the 21st century: Active peacekeeping in the context of the transformation of the international relations system."This year's prize is due to be awarded on September 9 at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre."We believe that the sooner we establish friendly relations between countries, capitals, and metropolises, the greater the chances of strengthening a fair multipolar world. I am confident that we are moving in this direction," said Alexey Shaposhnikov, chairman of the Moscow City Duma, regarding the interaction of municipal parliamentarians from the BRICS countries.He also expressed belief that "the BRICS countries will make every effort to build a new multipolar world based on moral norms," so it could benefit the entire planet.He noticed that there is "no coincidence that the International Peace Prize is named after the writer [Tolstoy]," as "there has literally been a 'reincarnation' of one of the greatest works of world literature" written by him.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/russia-has-every-right-to-defend-its-values--leo-tolstoys-descendant-1119668688.html

duma

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tolstoy prize, leo tolstoy peace prize, peace prize russia, leo tolstoy peacekeeping, peace process,