Local Election in Russia's Kursk Region Held Without Incident – Acting Governor

Local elections in Russia's Kursk election were completed without incident, despite security concerns, the acting governor of the region said.

"In general, everything went in a standard manner. This election campaign has shown that we are a one, united and great nation, a great Russia. We will cope with this difficult situation and win on all fronts," Smirnov said during the All-Russian online marathon "Election Night." Unprecedented security measures were taken during the election, the acting governor said. The sky was under the protection of the military and the voting process was organized in such a way that people could go into hiding in case of danger, he added. Moreover, police units were reinforced at all polling stations in the region, Smirnov said. People showed a very high turnout in the election, he added. Russia held regional elections in 83 of its 89 federal subjects from September 6-8. Residents of the Kursk Region went to elect a regional governor. On August 6, the Ukrainian forces launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response.

