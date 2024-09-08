https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/putin-sends-kim-jong-un-congratulations-on-dprk-foundation-day---kcna-1120081283.html

Putin Sends Kim Jong Un Congratulations on DPRK Foundation Day - KCNA

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of congratulations to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"Dear Comrade Kim Jong Un, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Relations between our countries, based on good traditions of friendship and good neighborliness, are at a high level — this was fully confirmed by our recent constructive and meaningful talks in Pyongyang," the telegram says. The Russian president expressed confidence that through joint efforts the countries would continue to strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership. United Russia party chairman and the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev also sent a congratulatory telegram to Kim Jong Un. Medvedev added that under the leadership of Kim, the country "is consistently following the chosen course in the face of unprecedented pressure from destructive forces" and continues to strengthen state sovereignty and independence. He also noted that interaction between United Russia and the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) "is a significant component of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang."

