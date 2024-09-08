https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/russian-forces-destroy-3-drones-over-belgorod-kursk-regions-overnight---defense-ministry-1120075487.html

Russian Forces Destroy 3 Drones Over Belgorod, Kursk Regions Overnight - Defense Ministry

Russian air defense systems on duty shot down two drones over the Belgorod Region and one over the Kursk Region during the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the Ukrainian drone attack was terroristic in nature.Earlier on Saturday, Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said that a state of emergency had been declared in the Ostrogozhsky District due to detonations of explosive devices caused by the crash of a drone in the region.Russian officials have repeatedly slammed deliberate Ukrainian attacks on civilian infrastructure, dubbing them as acts of terrorism that reveal the criminal nature of the Kiev regime.

