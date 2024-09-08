https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/russian-shools-teach-about-family-values-while-western-install-drag-show-1120079495.html

Russian Shools Teach About Family Values While Western Install Drag Show

A new academic year in Russia kicked off on September 1. This year will see an array of new subjects to preserve and strengthen traditional values among children.

The course Fundamentals of Security and Defense of the Motherland is being introduced to teach pupils basic military skills, and tactical, fire, and engineering exercises.Home economics course will include traditional lessons on carpentry, cooking and sewing, as well as new areas of robotics and 3D modeling.Meanwhile, Western Shools Indulging in Neoliberal Values.The US Teaching Tolerance program, founded in 1991, holds conferences and publishes books for school teachers to provide “practices for serving LGBTQ* students.”In April, the Biden administration issued new rules outlining schools’ obligations under Title IX, the federal law prohibiting “sex-based discrimination", including attempts to bar transgender students from using bathrooms and playing in sports teams “of their gender.”In 2022, NYC shelled out $207,000 in taxpayer funding to have cross-dressed drag performers visit classrooms and interact with schoolchildren as part of the so-called drag queen story hours project, the NY Post reported.*extremist organization banned in Russia

