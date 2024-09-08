https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/russian-shools-teach-about-family-values-while-western-install-drag-show-1120079495.html
Russian Shools Teach About Family Values While Western Install Drag Show
A new academic year in Russia kicked off on September 1. This year will see an array of new subjects to preserve and strengthen traditional values among children.
The course Fundamentals of Security and Defense of the Motherland is being introduced to teach pupils basic military skills, and tactical, fire, and engineering exercises.Home economics course will include traditional lessons on carpentry, cooking and sewing, as well as new areas of robotics and 3D modeling.Meanwhile, Western Shools Indulging in Neoliberal Values.The US Teaching Tolerance program, founded in 1991, holds conferences and publishes books for school teachers to provide “practices for serving LGBTQ* students.”In April, the Biden administration issued new rules outlining schools’ obligations under Title IX, the federal law prohibiting “sex-based discrimination", including attempts to bar transgender students from using bathrooms and playing in sports teams “of their gender.”In 2022, NYC shelled out $207,000 in taxpayer funding to have cross-dressed drag performers visit classrooms and interact with schoolchildren as part of the so-called drag queen story hours project, the NY Post reported.*extremist organization banned in Russia
The course Fundamentals of Security and Defense of the Motherland is being introduced to teach pupils basic military skills, and tactical, fire, and engineering exercises.
The course on Family Studies is designed to teach pupils about family values, building relations with relatives, basics of the family psychological health, and measures of state support for families.
Home economics course will include traditional lessons on carpentry, cooking and sewing, as well as new areas of robotics and 3D modeling.
Other changes include a ban on cell phone use during lessons (except for emergency situations), and new measures to protect school staff against physical and mental violence.
Meanwhile, Western Shools Indulging in Neoliberal Values.
The US Teaching Tolerance program, founded in 1991, holds conferences and publishes books for school teachers to provide “practices for serving LGBTQ* students.”
In April, the Biden administration issued new rules outlining schools’ obligations under Title IX, the federal law prohibiting “sex-based discrimination", including attempts to bar transgender students from using bathrooms and playing in sports teams “of their gender.”
In 2022, NYC shelled out $207,000 in taxpayer funding to have cross-dressed drag performers visit classrooms and interact with schoolchildren as part of the so-called drag queen story hours project, the NY Post reported.
In 2021, six US states, namely California, New Jersey, Colorado, Oregon, Illinois, and Nevada, passed a LGBTQ+ inclusive curriculum legislation that requires schools to include “LGBTQ+ people and identities” in history and social science programs.
*extremist organization banned in Russia