Trump 'Very Offended' by Putin's Endorsement of Harris

Republican nominee for president Donald Trump joked on Saturday that he was very offended by Russian President Vladimir Putin's preference that US Vice President Kamala Harris win the 2024 Presidential elections.

Putin, speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, said jokingly that Russia would support the US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party, Kamala Harris, as recommended by incumbent President Joe Biden. The Russian leader noted that Harris had such an "infectious" laugh, from which one could conclude that she was "doing well." Trump also wondered why the head of the Russian state supported Harris, adding that Putin is a "chess player." In addition, the former president once again expressed confidence that the Ukrainian conflict would not have happened under his rule. The US presidential election will be held on November 5. Vice President Harris will represent the Democratic Party, and former President Trump will represent the Republican Party.

