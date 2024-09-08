https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/turkiyes-ruling-party-points-to-eus-double-standards-in-fighting-russian-media-1120072432.html

Turkiye's Ruling Party Points to EU's Double Standards in Fighting Russian Media

Sputnik International

The European Union practices double standards in regards to Russia media and anti-Turkish publications, a Turkish parliamentarian said.

"The European Union practices double standards: broadcasts with anti-Turkish content, with any lies, go unhindered, but a number of measures have been taken to prevent 'Russian' propaganda. At the same time, they claim that the measures against Russian broadcasts are within the framework of freedom of expression. At the same time, there are a large number of anti-Turkish broadcasts in Europe," Celik told the Haberturk broadcaster. The situation with Russian media in the West has become increasingly difficult in recent years. In November 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for action against Russian media, naming Sputnik and RT as the main threats. A number of Western politicians, including American senators and congressmen, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron, accused Sputnik and RT of interfering in the elections in the US and France, but did not provide any evidence. Russian officials called such statements unfounded. Recently, the EU has imposed sanctions against the largest Russian media outlets, banning their broadcasting in the European Union. This decision was made without going to court or to national regulators in EU countries, which are responsible for the media markets of their countries. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow did not expect the West to impose sanctions on journalists, athletes, and cultural figures.

