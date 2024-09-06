https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/attacks-on-sputnik-rt-about-shoring-up-us-institutions-while-attacking-freedom-of-press-1120051423.html

Attacks on Sputnik, RT About Shoring up US Institutions While Attacking Freedom of Press

Attacks on Sputnik, RT About Shoring up US Institutions While Attacking Freedom of Press

Sputnik International

This week brought further developments in the Biden administration’s ongoing war against alternative media in the United States just days after the Federal Bureau of Investigation promised “more searches” of figures connected to Russian media.

2024-09-06T04:26+0000

2024-09-06T04:26+0000

2024-09-06T04:26+0000

analysis

us

donald trump

joe biden

russia

federal bureau of investigation (fbi)

us justice department

sputnik

rt

ria novosti

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090356451_0:259:3181:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8176e0f07540524a1e3877ad5709b539.jpg

This week brought further developments in the Biden administration’s ongoing war against alternative media in the United States just days after the Federal Bureau of Investigation promised “more searches” of figures connected to Russian media.The US Justice Department brought charges against two Russian media executives Wednesday, accusing them of not disclosing their support for a Tennessee-based media company that published edgy viral videos.Lawmakers in Washington have moved to more aggressively attempt to mold the content and tenor of online discourse after former President Donald Trump’s surprise victory in 2016. Allegations of “misinformation” took center stage during the Covid-19 pandemic; more recently, pro-Israel legislators have urged greater oversight after pro-Palestine views spread on platforms favored by young people such as TikTok.“In particular the Democratic Party is concerned that Donald Trump will potentially win the election again,” he continued. “But I think that this is even a bigger and more existential issue than this, actually. Of course, we saw these charges brought under the guise of protecting against Russian disinformation. But I argue that this is really nothing more than a blatant attack on the very vision of freedom of speech and freedom of the press that American people actually once fought and died for.”Freedom of expression is among the most cherished concepts in the American political consciousness. The First Amendment to the US Constitution lists a number of rights considered most important by the country’s founders, including freedom of religion, freedom of assembly, and freedom of speech and the press. Such values constitute a cornerstone of Americans’ self-perception as a democracy, a principle they frequently aim to spread across the globe by threat of force.But the last several years have seen the US government signal an increasing concern over the political discourse in the United States, with Congress increasingly urging large social media platforms to more aggressively police content. Meanwhile anxieties have grown over independent and alternative media outlets like Sputnik and The Grayzone, which has been the target of several attacks by the Washington Post.“The First Amendment Is Out of Control,” read the headline of one editorial in The New York Times this year typical of elite concerts over the matter. “America Has a Free Speech Problem,” read another just two years prior.“The overarching narrative from the White House, from the US government, has been one to enact a significant chilling effect on Americans who are willing to just speak the truth or willing to go on programs like this to talk about the core issues facing American society,” said Jackman, “really getting to the heart of what's happening in this country.”“Many Americans woke up today not sure about how to conduct their speech online. It basically diverts people from being able to push narratives that actually challenge imperialism, that actually challenge the hegemony of the ruling class in this country, and instead shows people that if you're willing to stick your neck out like this, then we just might come after you, too. And that's clearly the message that it sends.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/scott-ritter-fbi-raids-part--parcel-of-us-govt-intimidation-1119734622.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/us-slaps-sanctions-on-rossiya-segodnya-media-group-1120019219.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/moscow-on-us-sanctions-against-rossiya-segodnya-retaliatory-measures-being-worked-out-1120023426.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

us freedom of press, biden attacks on free press, biden attacks on free speech, biden attack on rt, biden repression of sputnik