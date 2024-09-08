https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/ukraine-loses-over-11220-soldiers-87-tanks-in-russias-kursk-region---defense-ministry-1120078687.html
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 11,220 soldiers and 87 tanks in battles with the Russian military since the beginning of the Ukrainian attack on the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 510 servicepeople and 19 armored vehicles, including three tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle and 15 armored combat vehicles, as well as two artillery pieces, an electronic warfare station and 13 vehicles, the ministry added. Russia has also defeated the Ukrainian forces in the area of several regional settlements, including Apanasovka, Borki, Vishnevka and Vnezapnoe.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 11,220 soldiers and 87 tanks in battles with the Russian military since the beginning of the Ukrainian attack on the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
up to 510 servicepeople and 19 armored vehicles, including three tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle and 15 armored combat vehicles, as well as two artillery pieces, an electronic warfare station and 13 vehicles, the ministry added.
Russia has also defeated the Ukrainian forces in the area of several regional settlements, including Apanasovka, Borki, Vishnevka and Vnezapnoe.