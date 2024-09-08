https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/ukrainian-armed-forces-suffer-from-desertion-especially-among-new-recruits---reports-1120079009.html

Ukrainian Armed Forces Suffer From Desertion, Especially Among New Recruits - Reports

The Ukrainian armed forces are suffering from desertion and insubordination, especially among new recruits, CNN reported, citing the Ukrainian military.

"Not all mobilized soldiers are leaving their positions, but the majority are. When new guys come here, they see how difficult it is. They see a lot of enemy drones, artillery and mortars… They go to the positions once and if they survive, they never return. They either leave their positions, refuse to go into battle, or try to find a way to leave the army," one unit commander, who is currently engaged in battles in the vicinity of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), told CNN. Many commanders are not reporting on desertion as they expect the soldiers to return voluntarily and get away with it, the broadcaster reported.The Ukrainian soldiers are also complaining about poor communication between the military units, the broadcaster said, citing six Ukrainian commanders and officers. Martial law was introduced in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and the following day Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving the country for the duration of martial law. Evasion of military service during mobilization in the country is punishable by imprisonment for up to five years.Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said that the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that it is necessary to remove military forces and Nazi elements from Ukraine to achieve these goals.

