The US recently imposed sanctions against the Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya and some other Russian media, which affect Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, and a number of its top managers.

2024-09-08T16:53+0000

2024-09-08T16:53+0000

2024-09-08T17:14+0000

world

us

margarita simonyan

donald trump

russia

cnn

reuters

justice department

2024 us presidential election

disinformation

CNN cites the Justice Department as alleging that “some of the biggest stars” and “high-profile commentators” in right-wing social media “were, unwittingly, part of a sinister Russian operation” to influence the 2024 US election.Reuters quotes Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, as vowing that her company will continue to work in the West despite the fact that it was earlier accused of trying to influence the 2024 US presidential election.The Washington Post mentions “more sophisticated” efforts by the Russian government to ostensibly sway this year’s US elections compared to “prior election cycles” in previous years.The Voice of America blames Russia for “ramping up efforts to impact the outcome of [the 2024] US presidential election and down-ballot races, targeting American voters with an expanding array of sophisticated influence operations.”The New York Post reports that Russia has started “to ramp up election influence efforts ahead of November 5,” when the US elections will be held.And the Hill points out reaction by former US President Donald Trump, who dismissed findings from the Justice Department about Russia’s purported efforts to influence the 2024 US elections, as he joked about “whether he should be offended that [Russian President] Vladimir Putin had offered a tongue-in-cheek endorsement of Vice President Harris.”

russia

