https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/russia-russia-russia-rerun-western-media-scrambles-to-resurrect-2016-meddling-hoax-1120055196.html

Russia, Russia, Russia Rerun: Western Media Scrambles to Resurrect 2016 'Meddling' Hoax

Russia, Russia, Russia Rerun: Western Media Scrambles to Resurrect 2016 'Meddling' Hoax

Sputnik International

Western media publications are zealously continuing to flog the ‘Russian meddling in US election’ narrative.

2024-09-06T11:58+0000

2024-09-06T11:58+0000

2024-09-06T11:58+0000

world

russia

rt

donald trump

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/06/1120054711_0:167:3051:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_143b3dc509bc08727f3d92af8c8c310e.jpg

Western media outlets are fervently perpetuating the narrative of "Russian meddling in the US election." As this fabricated story intensifies, marked by sanctions, indictments, and the seizure of web domains labeled as "influenced by the Kremlin" according to US officials, an increasing number of media sources are jumping on the bandwagon.The New York Times noted that American spy agencies have assessed that the Kremlin "favors" Donald Trump, and warned how the US was "caught flat-footed in 2016" over Russia’s alleged (and unproven) endeavors to ‘influence’ American elections. ABC News said that the US was rushing to “take aim at Russian disinformation” just weeks ahead of the November elections. The Washington Post dove in for a closer look at what it described as a pro-Trump "supergroup" allegedly bankrolled by Russia. The six right-wing influencers involved are currently engaged in damage control, asserting on social media that if the allegations prove to be true, they should be regarded as "victims" of this supposed "plot."Forbes also threw its focus on Tenet’s talent roster of six influencers: Tim Pool, Dave Rubin, Benny Johnson, Lauren Southern, Taylor Hansen and Matt Christiansen. Together, the content-creators boasted a cumulative YouTube subscriber count of 7.16 million, noted the outlet. Also, Germany’s Die Welt ran with a headline that warned of “deep fakes being spread by Moscow.”Also, Germany’s Die Welt ran with a headline that warned of “‘deep fakes’ being spread by Moscow.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/doj-clampdown-on-russian-media-authoritarian-move-proving-us-empire-has-no-clothes-1120047290.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

why did us target russian media, what's behind us sanctions on russian media, what's behind department of justice crackdown on russian media, rt persecution, sputnik persecution, russia state media crackdown, us crackdown on alternative media, western free speech crackdown, us political persecution, scott ritter persecution, free press, witch hunt, american journalists, independent media, independent journalists, alternative media, mainstream media, biased government, russia today, russia government, russian interference, political interference