Russia, Russia, Russia Rerun: Western Media Scrambles to Resurrect 2016 'Meddling' Hoax
Western media publications are zealously continuing to flog the ‘Russian meddling in US election’ narrative.
Western media outlets are fervently perpetuating the narrative of "Russian meddling in the US election." As this fabricated story intensifies, marked by sanctions, indictments, and the seizure of web domains labeled as "influenced by the Kremlin" according to US officials, an increasing number of media sources are jumping on the bandwagon.The New York Times noted that American spy agencies have assessed that the Kremlin "favors" Donald Trump, and warned how the US was "caught flat-footed in 2016" over Russia’s alleged (and unproven) endeavors to ‘influence’ American elections. ABC News said that the US was rushing to “take aim at Russian disinformation” just weeks ahead of the November elections. The Washington Post dove in for a closer look at what it described as a pro-Trump "supergroup" allegedly bankrolled by Russia. The six right-wing influencers involved are currently engaged in damage control, asserting on social media that if the allegations prove to be true, they should be regarded as "victims" of this supposed "plot."Forbes also threw its focus on Tenet’s talent roster of six influencers: Tim Pool, Dave Rubin, Benny Johnson, Lauren Southern, Taylor Hansen and Matt Christiansen. Together, the content-creators boasted a cumulative YouTube subscriber count of 7.16 million, noted the outlet. Also, Germany’s Die Welt ran with a headline that warned of “deep fakes being spread by Moscow.”Also, Germany’s Die Welt ran with a headline that warned of “‘deep fakes’ being spread by Moscow.”
Tit-for-tat restrictions on the dissemination of information by US media outlets in Russia will follow in response to Washington's sanctions imposed on Wednesday against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RIA Novosti, RT, Sputnik and Ruptly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
Western media outlets are fervently perpetuating
the narrative of "Russian meddling in the US election."
As this fabricated story intensifies, marked by sanctions, indictments, and the seizure of web domains labeled as "influenced by the Kremlin" according to US officials, an increasing number of media sources are jumping on the bandwagon.
The New York Times noted that American spy agencies have assessed that the Kremlin "favors" Donald Trump, and warned how the US was "caught flat-footed in 2016" over Russia’s alleged (and unproven) endeavors to ‘influence’ American elections.
ABC News said that the US was rushing to “take aim at Russian disinformation” just weeks ahead of the November elections.
The Washington Post dove in for a closer look at what it described as a pro-Trump "supergroup" allegedly bankrolled by Russia. The six right-wing influencers involved are currently engaged in damage control, asserting on social media that if the allegations prove to be true, they should be regarded as "victims" of this supposed "plot."
Forbes also threw its focus on Tenet’s talent roster of six influencers: Tim Pool, Dave Rubin, Benny Johnson, Lauren Southern, Taylor Hansen and Matt Christiansen. Together, the content-creators boasted a cumulative YouTube subscriber count of 7.16 million, noted the outlet. Also, Germany’s Die Welt ran with a headline that warned of “deep fakes being spread by Moscow.”
Also, Germany’s Die Welt ran with a headline that warned of “‘deep fakes’ being spread by Moscow.”
On Wednesday, the United States imposed sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RIA Novosti, RT, Sputnik and Ruptly. The new measures also affected Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya. "Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated ten individuals and two entities as part of a coordinated US government response to Moscow’s malign influence efforts targeting the 2024 US presidential election," a statement released on Wednesday said.